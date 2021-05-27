Your daily horoscope: May 27

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your imaginative powers will get a boost over the coming year and if you are smart you will use them to create something that benefits you on every level – personal, professional and financial too. No, it’s not wrong to make money, it’s just a tool like everything else.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Someone you usually get along with quite well could be in a bad mood today. Rest assured it has nothing to do with what you may or may not have done, so don’t take it personally. Stay out of their way if you can. It will pass.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The message of the stars for you today is that you must read the small print, especially if you are thinking of investing your time and energy – and, yes, your money too – in some kind of creative venture. You cannot afford to take risks.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A number of things may seem a bit confusing, as the power of yesterday’s eclipse is still strong, but you’re far from the only one who does not know what is going on, so don’t be alarmed. Very soon it will all make perfect sense again.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

By all means enjoy your big ideas and big ambitions but don’t expect others to agree with what you are planning. Either you’ll have to go it alone or wait a few days until they’ve caught up with your progressive way of thinking.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You know you have what it takes to succeed, so why are you so unsure of yourself? Most likely it’s the lingering effect of yesterday’s eclipse and come this time tomorrow you will be back to your old ways and pushing hard to make a name for yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Recent events may have undermined your confidence a bit but they have also toughened you up, which is something you needed to happen. It won’t be long before you are back to your best on every level, physically, mentally and emotionally too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Most of the time you can trust your instincts to guide you but at the moment your head seems to be all over the place, so take what your inner voice tells you with a large pinch of salt today. Ignore what other people tell you as well.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Why are you worrying so much over something that is of no importance at all? The planets indicate it is odds-on you have misunderstood what’s going on, so stop fretting and start smiling again. Life is as good as you want it to be.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Someone in a position of authority seems to have it in for you at the moment and to say the least you’re not amused. The good news is they can only hurt you if you react to their provocation. So don’t. Sail serenely above their stupidity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The message of the stars today is that you must not do too much, either for yourself or for other people. Some individuals are sure to try to take advantage of your can-do nature – and you must let them know they can do it themselves!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The more someone lectures you today the more likely it is they don’t have the first idea what they are talking about. They may communicate in a confident way but if you listen to the words they use you will realize it’s mostly mumbo-jumbo.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

With Neptune in your sign at odds with values planet Venus today you must live by your principles. If you think it’s okay to bend them, even by a little, others are unlikely to trust you again. Always be true to yourself. Always be authentic.

