Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The bigger your plans for the coming year the more important it is to cost them correctly. If you neglect to work out how much time and effort and money you will need to invest your progress may not be as smooth as it could have been.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may have to give up something you have grown attached to in recent months but the good news is it won’t be long before something even better arrives to take its place. Remind yourself often that material things are transient and have no lasting value.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You don’t have to do anything special to make this an enjoyable day, you just have to be yourself and have a really good time. Be warned though: if your life gets too hectic over the next 24 hours you could spend most of the weekend recovering!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may not have much enthusiasm for the task you are facing but once you get started on it you may find it’s more fun than you expected. Take that first step and then keep moving. As tasks go it should not take too much of an effort.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You must not back down today, even if you find yourself up against someone in a position of authority. Yes, they have might on their side but you are right and that’s what matters. You may be the underdog now but you’ll be top dog later on!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You don’t have to ask permission for what you are planning to do, nor do you have to give explanations: you are the one who calls the shots and if certain people don’t like it that’s just too bad. Be bold, be brave and get things done.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be so excited by a new project that you start too soon and make a mess of it. Instead, begin slowly and build up speed when it feels natural to do so. Come Monday’s new moon you will be on the right track and flying along.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Someone who is jealous of your popularity and success could make life difficult for you over the next few days but there is not much they can do to actually harm you, so treat it all as a bit of a joke. Never let lesser mortals get you down!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Some people say you are not working hard enough. Others say you are working so hard that you need to let up. Whose advice do you take? Quiet your mind and listen to your inner voice – it knows exactly what you need and how you should proceed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A work-related task may be tedious but don’t give up on it. According to the planets you are very near the point where your efforts turn what started out as merely average into something truly outstanding. Expect a big breakthrough over the weekend.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Some people are happy to keep things on the same level for weeks, months, even years, but as one of the zodiac’s cardinal signs you need to see constant improvement. Can you find a way to make your life better today? Then get on with it!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A friend or colleague may be more experienced than you but that does not mean they know best. If what they are planning today seems unduly cautious then by all means go your own way and do your own thing. And may the best Aquarius win!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A careless word could cause a lot of damage, so watch what you say about other people and try not to take what they say about you to heart. Sometimes, of course, it’s better to say nothing at all and that could be the best policy today.

