HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Act as if the eyes of the world are on you every moment of every day. That may sound ridiculously stressful but your birthday chart warns if you want to succeed in this life you need to be operating at your highest possible level at all times.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It is important that you keep channels of communication open this weekend, because if others get the impression that you don’t want to confide in them they may turn against you. You need all the friends you can get, especially on the work front.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There is a reckless streak in the Taurus nature that does not show itself often but when it does it’s unmistakable. The planets warn if you get carried away emotionally or mentally this weekend you could end up by getting carried away physically too!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t grant a loved one’s request without thinking about it carefully first. You may be tempted to do what they ask of you for the sake of a quiet life but if you do they will only come back at you with even more outrageous demands.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You have been burning the candle at both ends of late and need to ease back a bit and give your depleted resources time to recover. That does not mean you have to stop working completely but you must find intelligent ways to spread the load.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It will pay you to get serious about a pastime that up until now has been no more than a hobby. The planets indicate you could turn it into a profitable business but don’t get so involved that it becomes all work and no play.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A challenging sun-Saturn link this weekend means you will need to be on the ball where partnerships are concerned, especially those that involve people who are more powerful than you. Try not to let them see you as some kind of threat.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Avoid confrontation at all costs today. Saturn’s influence in your chart is such that some of the people you meet will be looking for ways to make you look bad in the expectation that they will look good by comparison. Don’t let that happen.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

By all means insist that you get your fair share of whatever cake is being divided up this weekend but don’t try to grab a larger slice than you deserve. You may succeed but the ill feeling it causes will outweigh any material gains you make.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Yes, of course, it’s annoying that certain individuals strive to oppose you at every turn but there is no point getting worked up about it. The planets warn they are being deliberately obstructive in the hope that you will overreact, but you’re too smart for that.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun’s link to your ruling planet Saturn means it will pay you to be cautious over the next 48 hours. Some people may claim that you are jumping at shadows but you know from long experience that it’s better to be safe than sorry.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Good news of some kind will come your way this weekend but there could be some bad news attached to it too. You should know by now that you never really get anything for free, so if the good news is worth it you must pay the price.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t withhold your affections from a loved one or friend this weekend. The longer it takes to kiss and make up the harder it will be to move on from the past, so make the first move and make it sincerely. Don’t let a good relationship wither and die.

