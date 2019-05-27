Your daily horoscope: May 27

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Never give up. That, in a nutshell, is the message of your birthday chart this year and if you take it to heart you will end up possessing what it is you most desire. Keep dreaming, keep believing and keep moving confidently towards your life’s goal.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may be in a minority of one at the moment, with no one on your side, but that doesn’t worry you. You are most inspired when your back is to the wall and you will have a fun time today proving that you are still the best.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may come into money over the next few days, but how long will you keep hold of it? If you go on a spending spree now you will regret it later in the week when you realize how much you have wasted – and how much you still need.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You are in no mood to settle for second best and with both the sun and Mercury lighting up your sign you can and you will be No. 1. Anyone who dares stand between you and your goal is unlikely to be standing for long!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You must start the day, and the week, in a positive frame of mind, because the way you greet the world now will to a large extent determine how the world treats you. Remember, your mood does not depend on other people, it depends entirely on you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It will pay you to keep an open mind over the next 24 hours because something is about to occur that challenges at least one, and maybe several, of your most basic assumptions. Today, the truth will be a lot stranger than fiction.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You can accomplish great things over the coming week, but you must not be impatient and try to push too soon or too hard. Success is as much about timing as it is about ambition, so wait for the right opening to present itself, then act.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You seem to be overreacting to events that at most other times would not bother you at all. Stand back from the daily grind for an hour or two and assess where it is you need to be heading. Then ignore the world and just go there.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Everyone has secrets and as a Scorpio you probably have more than your share, but today you need to be open about something that for the most part you have kept to yourself. Don’t try to deny what excites and inspires you – revel in it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Someone’s self-importance is beginning to get on your nerves and it’s quite likely that you will use your Sagittarian wit to bring them down a notch or two. That’s fine but don’t be too ruthless about it. You don’t need another enemy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be tempted to change something that has worked for you in the past but give it a bit more thought before you make the kind of break that cannot be mended. Is this really the right time? It may be best to put it off for a while.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun in the sympathetic sign of Gemini endows you with bags of energy, and plenty of fun ideas about how to use it. Anything of a creative nature, or related to travel, will work out well for you now, so get out there and be amazing.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Cosmic activity in one of the more sensitive areas of your chart suggests that some kind of emotional upheaval is likely this week. That may not be what you want to hear but the fact is it has to happen – and you’ll be better off for it.

