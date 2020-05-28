Your daily horoscope: May 28

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you want to turn your passion into a money-making business then you will need to get serious about it over the coming 12 months. You will also need to partner with people who share your desire to make a mark on the world. Together you’ll work wonders.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Loved ones are somewhat demanding at the moment, and while it may be a pain you are advised to do what you can to assist them. If you are in their good books now they won’t be able to deny you later when you have demands of your own.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your powers of persuasion will improve no end now that Mercury, planet of communication, is moving in your favour. Also, although passions will be running high over the next few days, you will be able to calm things down with your faultless logic.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Good news about your financial situation is likely, but don’t use that as an excuse to go out and spend money on things you don’t need. Yes, it’s only bits of coloured paper, but if you run short again it won’t be so easy to replace next time.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Mercury’s move into your sign today marks the start of an extremely busy phase, and you need to be clear in your mind what it is you want to accomplish over the weeks and months to come. Don’t follow what others say you should do, follow your instincts.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The most important thing today is that you avoid all kinds of wishful thinking. Yes, of course, it’s okay to dream, but you must not allow those dreams to take on a life of their own or they will become useless fantasies. Stay in touch with reality.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

What you discover about a friend could be a bit unsettling but you must not be judgmental about it. They have their own needs, just as you have yours so cut them some slack and, if you feel unable to help, at least don’t get in their way.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

By all means talk tough if you think it is necessary, but make sure you can back up your claims with facts. As Mercury moves into the career area of your chart you will be under a lot of scrutiny from people who would like to see you fail.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Someone in a position of authority appears to have taken a shine to you, which is nice, but they will of course expect something in return for their support. Make sure you know what that something is, and make sure you are happy to pay it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The planets warn there is a good chance that someone is trying to mislead you, so be on your guard and make sure you check whatever facts and figures are placed in front of you. Your long-term success could depend on your ability to recognize a lie.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The more certain people try to persuade you to take a course of action you don’t feel happy about the less inclined you should be to agree. If your sixth sense is screaming at you not to get involved, you would clearly be a fool to ignore it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to knuckle down and finish what you have started. There may be a dozen and one more interesting things you would like to be doing but until you complete your current project you won’t be able to move on. Get on with it now.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Follow your instincts today and don’t worry too much about whether or not you are doing the right thing. Ultimately, it does not matter what course you take as the universe will steer you in the direction you have always been destined to go.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com