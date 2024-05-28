Your daily horoscope: May 28, 2024

Open this photo in gallery: Gemini.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you are serious about your ambitions, and you should be, you must spell out in words of three syllables or less what it is you are hoping to accomplish this year. Write down your aims on a piece of card and look at it each and every day.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A financial issue may take a bit of untangling today but once you put your mind to it you will find out what went wrong and who is to blame. Don’t make a big issue of it though. Everyone makes mistakes and this one won’t be too costly.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will have plenty to say for yourself today but as communications planet Mercury is linked with Saturn you must make sure you stick to the facts. If you deviate from reality by even the smallest degree someone is sure to pounce on the fact.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

With both the sun and Jupiter moving through your sign at the moment you certainly don’t lack for confidence but take care today because if you start to believe you cannot lose whatever you do or say the universe could have a surprise for you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Why do you feel that time is running out when in fact the opposite is true? The sun’s presence in the most sensitive area of your chart makes you believe the clock is against you but that simply isn’t true. It may be ticking but what’s the rush?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A difficult phase is coming to an end and in a matter of days you will be all smiles again. On the work front, especially, your confidence will return and you will soon be on top of your game. Look in the mirror and see a winner staring back!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Everyone seems to be singing your praises but don’t let it go to your head or you could make a serious miscalculation. Beware those who both flatter you shamelessly and suggest you should be taking the kind of risks you usually avoid. They’re after something.

Missed one of your horoscopes? Here are the most recent days’ forecasts:

Your daily horoscope: May 27, 2024

Your lookahead horoscope for the week: May 26, 2024

Your daily horoscope: May 25, 2024

Your daily horoscope: May 24, 2024

Your daily horoscope: May 23, 2024

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

What seems like a setback today will turn out to be a stroke of good fortune come the end of the week, so don’t let it deflect you from the course you have chosen – it was the right course yesterday and it is still the right course today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be tempted to tell a friend or loved one what you know isn’t true because you don’t want to upset them but that is the wrong approach to take. The fact that it is a lie, though well intentioned, will rebound on you later in the week.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have been working so hard of late that you deserve a break but you will have to arrange it yourself as no one will give it to you. There will be more tough assignments coming up, so be smart and take a breather while you can.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Keep plugging away at what you are working on and keep believing that sooner or later there will be a breakthrough worthy of the name. You may not be as flashy in your ways as some of your rivals but you always reach the end and that’s what counts.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Do some things happen for no apparent reason? Maybe, but it’s more likely they are part of a long string of cause and effect that, while invisible to the naked eye, can be seen with the mind’s eye. Look inward if you want to understand the outside world.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Anyone who tries to tell you that you need to be cautious must be shown the way to the door. It’s true that you need to plan ahead but you also need to give yourself permission to rush off in a new direction any time the fancy takes you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com