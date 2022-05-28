Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Do what you truly love over the coming year, even if others say it’s a waste of your time and energy. There are more important things in life than making money or reaching the top of your profession and those are the things that will bring you most pleasure.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t pay for something this weekend that you can get for free with a bit of gentle persuasion. Cosmic activity in the financial area of your chart will ensure that you get what you need when you most need it – all you have to do is ask.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

As Venus, planet of harmony, moves into your birth sign this weekend you won’t feel under as much pressure as you have done of late. What caused that pressure will most likely still be there but your reaction to it will be much more laidback.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your confidence levels will go through the roof over the next 48 hours thanks to a powerful combination of Mars and Jupiter. The more the critics say you need to be careful the more risks you will want to take and, for the most part, they will pay off.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Plans you made earlier in the month will have to be revised in the light of new information but that’s actually a very good thing. The more flexible you are in your approach to getting things done this weekend the more successful you will be.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t worry if your efforts don’t seem to have achieved much of late because this weekend’s Mars-Jupiter link will boost your energy and encourage you to have another go. Your refusal to accept defeat means you keep fighting long after others give up.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Be careful what you ask for this weekend because you might get it. As Venus moves into one of the best areas of your chart you only have to put a name to your dream to see it come true – so make sure it’s what you truly desire!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Focus only on what matters to you this weekend and let friends and relatives and colleagues look out for themselves. That might sound a touch selfish but this is one of those occasions when there will be losers as well as winners. Make sure you’re a winner.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

No matter what task you are expected to undertake this weekend you must make a good job of it. If you cut corners or try to do things on the cheap you will be found out and your reputation will suffer. Give it your very best shot.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will need to tone down your act a bit over the next 48 hours. Keeping a low profile may not come naturally to you but the planets warn if you stick your head out too far you run the risk of drawing fire. Self-preservation is a must.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Someone you work or do business with seems to believe you are holding back information that they need to know. Instead of trying to deny it tell them something they did not know before. It may be irrelevant but they’ll feel better for it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You enjoy blazing a trail and with Mars and Jupiter on your side this weekend you won’t hesitate to go places where others fear to tread. You don’t need a reason for heading out into the wide blue yonder – go wherever your impulses direct you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

With Venus moving in your favour this weekend you can easily get friends and family members to help you with any tasks or chores you need to get done, so speak up and let them know what you need. Chances are they’ll do it all for you.

