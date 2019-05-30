Your daily horoscope: May 30

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A large portion of your life over the coming year will be spent dreaming about all the things you would love to do. But why just dream about them? Why not make them happen? Dreams don’t exist just for fun, they exist to be acted on. So act, and live the dream!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Focus on your long-term goals and don’t be distracted by each new passing fancy. Your attention rarely stays fixed on one thing for long but you need to show a bit more discipline now if you are to fulfil your potential. Think of the rewards.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Venus in your sign brings out the softer side of your nature (yes, you do have one) and over the next few days you will strive to avoid confrontation of any kind. Don’t be too easygoing though. You still need to protect your interests.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Today’s Venus-Neptune link means you will go out of your way to be nice to people. Not that you were nasty to them before but you are now in the kind of mood when you are determined to see even your rivals in a more positive light.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Try not to identify too strongly with one particular viewpoint today because it could cause problems later on when you have to explain yourself to people who thought you were on their side. Ultimately, of course, you’re on no one’s side but your own.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It may annoy you that someone who has not put as much effort into a project as you have is getting the applause but on this occasion you should let it go. You get more than your share of the limelight, so let them enjoy it for a while.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you start acting as if you are someone extra special, and that the rules no longer apply to you, the universe will find ways to bring you down to earth. You are who you are Virgo and that should be enough. You don’t need to artificially inflate your ego.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You have done so many favours for so many people that you have probably forgotten about some of them, but the universe has not and will repay you for your kindness today. Good luck that comes your way is not “luck” at all – you earned it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You are in one of those moods where you cannot be bothered to make much of a fuss, even if your interests are being challenged. You’re right to stay calm and let life sort itself out – though later on you may have to be a bit tougher.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The more you try to make sense of a situation the more it confuses you, and your head is spinning as a result. Have you not considered the possibility that it’s not meant to make sense? Chaos isn’t always bad – it can sometimes be creative.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you are not sure how something should be done then ask. Don’t just sit there in the hope that it might somehow come right, because it won’t, not without outside assistance. You possess many talents but no one expects you to do it all.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Not everything is as it seems at the moment, so be on your guard and be ready to move off at a moment’s notice if there is an upheaval of some kind. Tempers are getting a little frayed all round – don’t make matters worse by joining in.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more you are on the move today the more interesting people you are likely to meet and the more opportunities will come your way. You don’t need a map or a plan of action, just get out into the world and let your instincts guide you.