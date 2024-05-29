Your daily horoscope: May 29, 2024

Open this photo in gallery: Gemini.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Group activities of all kinds will go well over the coming 12 months and it is also possible that someone who starts out as a friend could become a very special person in your life. Can business and pleasure be combined? They can if you work at it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Let employers and senior colleagues know what you think of them today, even if your words are less than flattering. If you are really smart you will find ways to make your criticisms sound like praise. They’ll get the message without getting upset.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will go too far and say too much over the next 24 hours. In a way though that’s good because this is one of those times when total honesty is needed both at home and at work. Others will admire you for being true to your nature.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

This may not be the best of days to make important decisions, especially if other people have the power to hold you back from pursuing your goals. Do you have to push ahead at top speed right this very moment? No you do not, so slow down.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There are only so many hours in a day and not even a Cancer can add on extra minutes. Once you have accepted that fact you will find ways to cut back on existing commitments so you can make time for the new things coming into your life.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you need to point out to a colleague where they have been going wrong, make sure you do so in the gentlest of ways. Just because it may be easy to poke fun at them does not mean you should do so. They will appreciate your discretion.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There may be many serious things going on in your life but they are not so serious that you have to approach each and every one of them as a matter of life and death. If you are finding it hard to smile then you are doing it wrong!

Missed one of your horoscopes? Here are the most recent days’ forecasts:

Your daily horoscope: May 28, 2024

Your daily horoscope: May 27, 2024

Your lookahead horoscope for the week: May 26, 2024

Your daily horoscope: May 25, 2024

Your daily horoscope: May 24, 2024

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Someone who appears to be on your side is actually quite envious of your success and will do their utmost to undermine your authority if they get the chance. Keep your guard up today and be especially wary of people who flatter you for no good reason.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Something has put your mind in a spin and you can’t seem to decide which way is up and which way is down. If you make a wrong call today don’t compound the error by refusing to recognize it. Put it right the first chance you get.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You must not try to appease someone who is giving you a hard time. Once you offer them an inch they will grab it and then try to turn it into a mile. Say “No” right from the start and make sure they know that you mean it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you get the impression that a colleague does not know what they are talking about then you must call their bluff. Just because they sound like an expert does not make them an expert, so check every word that comes out of their mouth.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Hopefully you are a glass half full rather than a glass half empty person, but if not there are ways to improve your outlook. One is by choosing to believe that every event is part of the cosmic master plan. Someone, somewhere has their hands on the controls.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The people you are currently dealing with may be as different to you as chalk is to cheese but you are motivated and excited by the same ambitions and that’s all that matters. Focus on the goals you share and ignore their personality traits.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com