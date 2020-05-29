 Skip to main content
Your daily horoscope: May 29

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Gemini.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mercury, your ruler, in the financial area of your chart will give you lots of money-making ideas for the coming year. But one idea in particular will stand out above the rest, and that is the one you must focus on. It’s an idea that could change your life.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you need help today then ask for it – but make sure you get it from someone who knows what they are doing. Requesting assistance is not a sign of failure – it just means you recognize that you cannot possibly do everything yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It may frustrate you that you cannot persuade friends and colleagues to back what you are planning but look on the bright side – it means you won’t have to share the rewards with them when your big idea brings big money your way.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may find it hard to get straight answers to straight questions from the people around you today but don’t read too much into it. Most likely it just means they don’t know their own minds enough to give you an opinion they feel confident about.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to be a bit more choosy about the kind of people you do business with. Not that anyone is likely to try to cheat you but some people clearly bring more to the table than others, and you don’t have time to deal with amateurs.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may not be the most self-effacing member of the zodiac but you are smart enough to know when to keep quiet. If someone in a position of power demands to have their say today you should make it your business to listen respectfully. They will appreciate that.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Why are you trying so hard to prove yourself when, if anything, other people should be trying to prove themselves to you? Do what feels right today – no more and no less – and let the rest of the world take it or leave it as they see fit.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The more someone tries to talk you out of doing something you have been planning for quite some time the more likely it is they are hoping your efforts will fail. You must not let that happen. Go out of your way to make a success of it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If a friend or work colleague gives you a hard time today there is no need to take it personally. Most likely they are under pressure from those above them in the pecking order, so take it in your stride and do what you have to do well.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you can stand back from your own thoughts and feelings and put yourself in the hearts and minds of those around you today then you will also put yourself in the perfect position to prosper from what happens next. Knowledge equals power equals money.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

According to the planets someone will try to clip your wings today or over the weekend. They can only succeed if you do something that they can flag up as an error to a higher authority – so watch your step and don’t cut corners or bend rules.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Just because certain people don’t believe in what you are doing does not mean you have to convince them – and you certainly don’t have to stop. There will always be doubters, but so long as you have confidence in your own abilities they cannot possibly hurt you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You must not allow work colleagues to dump all the blame on you if something goes wrong today or over the weekend. Make sure the powers-that-be know it was a joint effort – and therefore a joint failure. Make sure too that you learn from the experience.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

