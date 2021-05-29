Your daily horoscope: May 29

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your way with words will help you win friends and influence people over the coming year, but you must make sure that what you say is true. Your critics will be waiting for those moments when you make claims that cannot be backed up by facts.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have a wealth of plans you want to get started on but as Mercury turns retrograde this weekend you may find that little things go wrong and hold you back. There’s no need to get angry – just stay calm and work at a slightly slower pace.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Changes over which you have no control may be annoying but what, realistically, can you do about it? Most likely you are stuck with the “new normal” for a while but there will be opportunities to reverse the trend, so be patient and stay alert.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Today’s Mercury-Venus union in your sign will make you feel good about life, but as it is followed almost immediately by Mercury, your ruler, beginning one of its retrograde phases you’ll still need to keep your wits about you. Take nothing, and no one, for granted.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Planetary activity in the most sensitive area of your chart can help you focus more on the inner you rather than the personality you project to the world at large. Just be careful you don’t deceive yourself about who you are and what you are capable of.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s only a matter of time before you get the breakthrough you deserve but the current cosmic outlook warns you need to be patient. What you choose to do today will have consequences that only become apparent midway through next month.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Stop thinking about doing something more exciting with your life and actually get started on it. The longer you put off taking action the more likely it is you will never get going, so drop what you are doing and make the effort this very minute.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You are very much among friends at the moment, so why the suspicions that someone is out to get you? It may have something to do with Mercury about to begin one of its retrograde phases. It means you’re not thinking as clearly as you should be.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

New opportunities, both on a personal level and in your career, will arrive over the next few days but you must move quickly and decisively if you are to make the most of them. Use your Scorpio self-belief to motivate yourself. You WILL be a star.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Because you seem a bit bored with life at the moment you will attract people who reflect your negative outlook. Do something dramatic, something that shocks your system into action. Once you’re on the move again life will be a lot more fun.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It’s more than possible that you will clash with a colleague on the work front this weekend, but it will be one of those disputes that has no real substance to it. Ask yourself: what are we fighting about? Chances are neither of you will know.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If there is something of an intellectual nature you are struggling with you must find yourself a quiet spot where you can sit and work out the answer without being interrupted. Noisy people and places are best avoided over the next 48 hours.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The most important thing now is that you identify your priorities and work on them to the exclusion of everything else, no matter what distractions are placed in front of you. You may be a fun person by nature but sometimes you need to get serious.

