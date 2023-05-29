HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

An invitation to move up in the world must not be turned down. Your birthday chart indicates it could be the kind of once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that is unlikely to come again, so be confident and courageous and seize it with both hands.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Someone owes you a debt of some kind and it’s time to collect. You may be inclined to leave it a while because you don’t want to seem pushy but if you do that it may never be repaid. Let them know, nicely, it’s time to balance the books.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There is a danger today that in your eagerness to impress an employer or a colleague you could take on too much and regret it later when you can no longer keep up with your responsibilities. Do less but do better. Quality beats quantity every time.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You don’t need to worry that some people might be offended by your direct approach to solving problems today. The simple fact is you don’t have time to deal with the kind of petty issues they seem to enjoy getting worked up about.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Find a place where you can be on your own for a while, free from everyday distractions, and get your thoughts together. Whatever may be taking place in the wider world can and must be ignored for as long as it takes to settle your mind.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may want to be fair with the people you deal with today but if by being fair you put your own livelihood at risk then by all means bend the rules to suit yourself. Don’t feel bad about it – others would do the same in your position.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You probably don’t care what a colleague thinks about what you are doing but it will nevertheless pay you to at least make an effort to win them round to your point of view. It’s better to have another friend than another enemy.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may like to believe that other people are as honest as you but you need to get real. The message of the stars today is that you should check everything you are told, then check it again, then check it a final time just to be certain.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be thinking about giving up on something that is proving tougher to crack than you expected but stick with it a while longer. Almost certainly the outlook will improve over the next few days. You will hate yourself later if you let it beat you now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Make allowances for people who are not nearly as adventurous as you – which is just about everyone – and find ways to finish important tasks on your own if needs be. You are such a force of nature that confidence and energy are all you need.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Listen to what your sixth sense tells you today and act on it immediately. Don’t worry if friends and colleagues say you are panicking for no good reason because they will change their tune later in the week when the walls start tumbling down!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

An offer that comes your way out of the blue may be extremely tempting but the planets urge you not to commit to it just yet. If you hold off making a decision for a day or two you may get a superior offer from someone else.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

With Saturn and Neptune moving through your sign it’s unlikely you will be the life and soul of the party but that’s okay. The more time you spend with your thoughts the more you will understand what needs to be done when it’s your turn to act.

