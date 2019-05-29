Your daily horoscope: May 29

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It’s easy to let other people make decisions for you, not least because it absolves you from blame if things go wrong, but that won’t do any more. It’s time to step up and take full responsibility for your choices, your aims and your ambitions. Own them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You need a bit more adventure in your life and have every intention of getting it. Others may be amazed at how quickly you are able to change direction but for you it’s so easy – you just follow your instincts and give your new aim your all.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You need to make sure you stay focused on money matters and business issues over the next few days. There may be more interesting things you would rather be doing but there is a lot of stake at the moment, so don’t let your mind wander.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have plenty of good ideas buzzing around that big brain of yours but what are you going to do with them all? You can start by getting them in some sort of order. Having a hierarchy of aims will help you turn dreams into realities.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t waste your precious time thinking about all the things you did wrong in the past – the future starts here, right now, at this specific moment in time. And don’t make too many detailed plans either. For best results just follow your instincts.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There are no limits to what you can do now, especially if you do them in the company of people who share your way of looking at life, so get up and get at them Leo and don’t stop until you are king of the jungle again.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The sun in Gemini at this time of year makes you intensely ambitious but you must at all times remember there are limits to what you can hope to achieve. Focus on what comes naturally to you and don’t push yourself in unfamiliar directions.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

No doubt there are many things you would like to say about your current situation but a little voice in the back of your head is telling you to keep quiet for the time being. This is a time to have fun, not a time to get angry.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you need assistance of a financial nature then speak up and let those who may be able to help you know what it is you require. There is every possibility that they will find ways to assist you, though they will of course want something in return.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Partners and loved ones have plenty to say for themselves at the moment and while at times it may get a bit tedious at least you know which way they are leaning – making it easier for you to influence their thinking in ways that benefit you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You think you know better than everyone else, and most likely you do, but if you expect others to go along with your plans simply because they are logical then you must prepare to be disappointed. Logic has nothing to do with it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be able to beat your rivals at just about anything but that does not mean you have to beat them. The message of the stars today is that you need to bring your aims and their aims into some form of alignment. You need each other.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Even a Pisces needs a helping hand once in a while and you may have to ask a friend or a family member for some assistance today. Don’t feel bad about it, it’s not a sign of failure. Let them help you like you always help others.

