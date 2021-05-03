Your daily horoscope: May 3

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Cosmic activity in the area that governs your social and professional standing warns you must not do anything over the coming 12 months that might damage your reputation. Honesty is essential, even if it means saying things you know others won’t be happy with.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t commit yourself too soon to a new plan or project because it may be the case that later in the week you will get a much better financial offer. You are under no obligation to make a decision, about anything, at this moment in time.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There may be a degree of opposition from someone who disapproves of the way you go about your life but don’t let it get to you. Keep doing what you are doing and keep doing it well, because if there is one thing they can’t argue with it’s success.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t blame fate if something goes wrong today. Be honest about what’s been happening and what your role has been and accept that you need to make changes. It’s no big deal and there’s no need for any finger pointing. Learn your lesson and then move on.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You can tackle something on your own if you wish but the planets urge you to get together with someone who shares your aims and ambitions so you can share the load too. At the end of it there will be more than enough glory to go around.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You are in one of those moods when no matter how massive the problems you face may be you know you can deal with them easily. Don’t get too cocky though. If you make a big mistake it won’t do your reputation a whole lot of good.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

By all means try to be a bit more decisive where financial and business matters are concerned but don’t get carried away and start taking the kind of risks you usually try to avoid. Okay, so it’s only money, but you won’t be happy if you lose it all.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You can close your eyes and hope that a difficult situation goes away but how likely is that? Face up to what’s gone wrong and work out what you can do about it. It could be that a sacrifice in one area will make everything else okay again.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The answer to a question that has been bugging you for ages will pop into your head today and no doubt you will kick yourself for not having thought of it earlier. Don’t be too annoyed though. Some things can’t happen until the time is exactly right.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be hugely talented but you have a tendency to fall short in your ambitions because you don’t always plan ahead or pay attention to the small stuff. Surprise friends and rivals alike today by making sure you have every last detail covered.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A little of what you fancy will do you a great of good today, so go right ahead and indulge yourself. Whatever it is you choose to enjoy you don’t have to feel you must earn it – some things are there to be used for no cost at all.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

What someone in a position of power has to tell you today may sound sensible but you are still advised to look at it in a curious light. Can you trust them to clue you in on everything that is going on? Maybe. Maybe not. Question everything.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may want to get the week off to a flying start but the planets warn it might be wiser to wait and see what happens over the next 24 to 48 hours. Almost certainly things are going on behind the scenes that you need to know about.

