Your daily horoscope: May 3, 2024

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

With Mars and Pluto strong on your birthday you won’t lack for courage this year but for best results it’s essential that you match it with a huge dose of common sense. Don’t play down your sense of adventure but don’t let it dictate to you either.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If there is something you really, really want today you will find a way to get it, although you may tread on a few toes along the way. Will you care about that? Of course not. You’re an Aries and treading on toes is what you’re good at!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not be the sort to take unnecessary risks but today’s Mars-Pluto link will tempt you to step outside your comfort zone and gamble all or nothing on something big. Can you afford to lose? Probably not, but that is unlikely to stop you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Someone you are in competition with on the work front seems to know more about your plans than you do about theirs and that puts you at a distinct disadvantage. You need to do a bit of digging today to find out what they are up to.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you play things by the book today you will do a lot better than those rivals who cut corners or make up the rules as they go along. The slow and steady approach may be a bit boring but sometimes, as now, it’s the only way to go.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you want to impress someone in a position of authority then make your play and make it good. If you watch them closely today you will see that you are just as talented as they are – so if they can reach the top then so can you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You must trust your instincts over the next 24 hours, even if they tell you to do the opposite of what everyone else says needs to be done. True wisdom comes from within, not from listening to people who talk big while achieving nothing of note.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Something you have been keeping a secret from your nearest and dearest needs to be aired, so pluck up the courage to tell them what you’ve been up to. You may be surprised to find they are not as shocked as you thought they would be.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t keep your thoughts and feelings to yourself today – open up and let everyone know why you have been less than happy with the way things have been going of late. Friends and loved ones expect you to be brutally honest, so why disappoint them?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will find something extremely funny today but most likely you will be one of the few who see the joke. Don’t worry if others look bemused while you are laughing your head off. Some people have no sense of humour.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Financial matters are highlighted today but you need to be careful. If you are inclined to believe that you cannot lose you could in fact lose everything if you make the wrong call. Which raises the question: do you really need to make that call?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Now that Pluto is undergoing its retrograde phase in your sign you need to be more aware of how your words and actions might affect other people. If you come on too strong today you may find that your victims come back at you even stronger.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Attitude is all-important today and if you can at least pretend to be pleased with what is going on in your world then even the negative things won’t seem so bad. What happens is not as important as how you choose to react to what happens.

