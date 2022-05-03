Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Jupiter and Pluto joins forces on your birthday, endowing you with the kind of can-do attitude that makes all things possible. However, as Pluto is going through a retrograde phase you must take care when dealing with authority figures. Not everyone wants to see you succeed.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If there is something about your lifestyle that you would like to change then start making that happen today. The more you just think about it the less likely it is you will actually do something, so act on impulse and start seeing results.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It is a complete waste of time arguing with people whose beliefs and opinions are at odds with your own. You won’t ever persuade them and they won’t ever persuade you, so put some distance between you so you are less likely to clash.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Someone you meet on your travels will make such an impression on you that you may decide to adopt them as a role model. That’s fine but don’t expect them to be perfect, because they’re not. They’re every bit as human, and fallible, as you are.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The planets warn that someone could try to confuse you today in the hope that you will make a serious mistake and look bad in the eyes of powerful people. Trust what your instincts tell you, especially if it’s the opposite of what colleagues say.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Minor irritations are likely over the next 24 hours, so promise yourself now that you will be patient, both with yourself and with other people, and maintain a positive frame of mind at all times and in all situations. Make negativity your No. 1 enemy.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It may be tempting to get tough with someone who annoys you today but the planets suggest the nice guy approach will work better for you. Put on a smile and pretend that nothing fazes you – it may not be true but you’ll feel better for it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

No matter how many wrong turnings you have taken in recent weeks the next move you make will be the right one, so stop worrying that you’ve made a few mistakes and enjoy what each and every moment brings. The universe is very much on your side.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It is of the utmost importance that you look on the bright side of events today and throughout the rest of the week. As Pluto, your ruler, is now moving retrograde even minor doubts and fears could have major repercussions, so be positive at all times.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may think you are in complete control of your life and can do as you please but today’s Jupiter-Pluto link means you could take an overly optimistic attitude about what you can and cannot achieve. Know your limits and make sure you stay within them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be eager to get out and about and explore what the world has to offer but don’t wander too far from home base. Events outside of your control could occur that necessitate a quick return to where you came from, so keep your options open.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

An idea that makes perfect sense to you is confusing other people and your task today is to find out why that is and do something about it. Assuming, of course, that it’s you who has got it right. Maybe you’re confused too but don’t know it yet?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Everything feels right with the world at the moment, at least as far as you are concerned, and being the nice guy Pisces you are you want others to feel good about it too. You need to be realistic though. Some people may actually enjoy wallowing in misery.

