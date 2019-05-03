Your daily horoscope: May 3

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Go your own way and do your own thing over the coming year – and if certain individuals don’t like it then do it some more! You have done some good things for other people over the past 12 months or so – now do something good for yourself.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you have been thinking about taking a risk of some kind then do so today. With luck planet Jupiter firmly on your side you will probably win, but even if you lose it’s unlikely the consequences will be too bad. It’s really not much of a gamble.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Not only is the sun moving through your birth sign but with a new moon approaching as well you stand an excellent chance of success, whatever it is you choose to do. With that fact in mind why not choose to do something spectacular?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Go out of your way to help someone in need. The planets suggest that if you show your generous side over the next 24 hours the universe will be generous to you in the very near future – not that you will be looking for reward, of course.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The planets suggest this is one of those rare occasions when you can say what you please and get away with it. Today’s Mercury-Jupiter link is especially good for work-related matters, so speak up if you think the powers that be are doing it wrong.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you honestly believe that you should be getting more in the way of rewards and applause then now is the time to press your claim. Important people are very much on your side at the moment, so make sure they know what you’ve been up to.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You don’t need anyone’s permission to follow what your instincts tell you to do. Today’s Mercury-Jupiter link and tomorrow’s new moon will encourage you to be bold in thought, word and deed. Go for it Virgo – and you are sure to get it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You like to be generous but there are times when you go too far, give too much away, and give others the idea that you will always be there for them. You know that isn’t possible, so stop promising what you may not be able to deliver.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Before you go charging to someone’s rescue today make sure they want to be rescued. It could be the case that they are not in any great trouble at all, which could be embarrassing for you when your gallant entry is met with looks of disbelief.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are in a forceful mood and unlikely to take “no” for an answer, but you need to be aware that your overbearing attitude could rub certain people the wrong way. Worse, they could be the very people whose support you are going to need.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The next two or three days should be good for you. Whatever you may have achieved in the past you can achieve something even better now, so aim high, believe you can make a difference, and get out there and engage with the world.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Highly positive cosmic activity in the domestic area of your chart promises that good things will happen over the next two or three days if you reach out to the people you love. Forget about past differences – it’s what unites you now that matters.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you have something to say then speak up and make sure you get heard. Too often in the past you were a bit too timid and your voice was drowned out by noisier individuals. Your message is too important to be overlooked – so start shouting!

