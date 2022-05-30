Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A new moon on your birthday means you can and you must change your life for the better. You are more likely to succeed now that at any other time, so put a name to your dreams and chase after them with every ounce of power you possess.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Even if you are one of those rare Aries types who does not like to stray far from home you will be on the move a lot in the near future. Today’s new moon is an adventurous influence, so there is no telling where you might end up!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You need to put into words what has been on your mind these past few weeks and that will be easier to do when communications planet Mercury turns direct in your sign on Friday. Between now and then practice your speechifying in front of a mirror!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What you did and said yesterday or the day before is of no importance, the only thing that matters is what you do and say right now. Today’s new moon in your sign will encourage you to live in the moment rather than reflect on past glories.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Cancer is a cardinal sign, so you are no stranger to getting out into the world and making things happen, but today you will be more inclined to shut yourself away with your thoughts and that’s no bad thing. Give your mind time and space to explore itself.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Honesty is always the best policy but today it is absolutely essential. Whether you are dealing with loved ones, friends, business partners, work colleagues or strangers you must call it as you see it, even at the risk of turning people against you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Today’s new moon urges you to push ahead with a project you are hoping will bring fame and fortune your way. It won’t happen overnight but if you make an effort now it’s highly likely you will be climbing the ladder of success very soon.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may not have been at your best of late but today’s new moon in your fellow air sign of Gemini will do wonders for your self-belief. If you get the urge to travel this week, maybe to a faraway place, don’t think about it, just do it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have a tendency to see things in black and white but the current cosmic picture warns that may not be possible, so try to be more flexible in your thinking. That applies to all areas of your life but especially to money and business matters.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Today’s new moon in your opposite sign will most likely bring a relationship issue to a head and that’s a good thing. Running away from the situation is not an option, so be honest about what’s been dividing you and then deal with it rationally.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Nothing is more important than your own well-being, so if someone is being a bit of a pest at the moment find ways to get away from them. They may or may not get the hint but if you’re not there it won’t matter to you either way!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There will be no end of opportunities to express yourself creatively this week. You don’t need an excuse to get out and about and show what you can do, so just do it and let the world take you or leave you. They’ll take you, of course.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t try too hard as the new week begins. In fact, if you don’t feel 100 per cent it might be best to not try at all. Today’s new moon means loved ones will be happy to do most things for you, so there’s no need to exert yourself.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com