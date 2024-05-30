Your daily horoscope: May 30, 2024

Open this photo in gallery: Gemini.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A more relaxed attitude to material things over the coming year will do you a power of good and, curiously, increase your worldly goods as well. The universe rewards those who enjoy the finer things in life without taking them too seriously.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The planets indicate that an opportunity to make some serious money is heading your way, so keep your eyes and ears open and be ready to grab it when it appears. And don’t worry too much that others might lose out as a result of you getting rich.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A surge of enthusiasm for a creative activity will grip you today and you won’t be happy until it is completed. The fact is it should have been finished a long time ago but it seems as if the universe is giving you another chance – don’t waste it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

No one would ever call you aloof but there are times when you like to be alone with your thoughts and this is one of them. Find a place where you can meditate on the meaning of your life, then come back to it with renewed enthusiasm.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Make the most of cosmic activity in the friendship area of your chart to get together with people whose company you enjoy. You may not be in a party mood as such but you are in the mood to interact with those whose outlook on life intrigues you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you believe that you deserve more recognition on the work front now is the time to speak up and remind employers and senior colleagues that you are an asset they would be unwise to ignore – or you might end up joining the opposition!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Follow your instincts and trust that they will lead you in the right direction. You have a talent for seeing both further and deeper than most other people and if you put that talent to good use today your insights will be profitable in the extreme.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Cosmic activity in the wealth area of your chart will improve your cashflow situation over the next few days but could also encourage you to spend any extra you make the moment you lay your hands on it. A little self-discipline will go a long way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may not see yourself as the proverbial knight in shining armor but you will certainly be riding to someone’s rescue over the next 24 hours. If there is one thing guaranteed to move you to action it is seeing other people being treated unfairly.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You won’t take No for an answer today, and why should you when you know that your sweet-talking ways can open any and every door? Be selective in your choices though – you don’t have to see what is hidden in all those locked rooms!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Cosmic activity in the most dynamic area of your chart is now pretty much at an end but that does not mean you can slow down or lower your sights. Use your imagination to create something special, something that showcases your many artistic skills.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Family feuds that have arisen over the past few weeks can easily be resolved now. All you have to do is let everyone know that you hold no grudges, seek no amends and demand no apologies for what may have been said or done. And mean it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your powers of persuasion are such that you can get just about anybody to do just about anything for you. That may sound like fun but there is one particular person who needs to be convinced that you should be working together. Focus on them alone.

