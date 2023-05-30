HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A friend seems determined to avoid the truth at all costs and you must make it your mission to bring them face to face with the facts. They won’t thank you for it but your reward will be helping them avoid a potentially destructive course of action.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Use your persuasive skills to turn a debate of some sort in your favour today but don’t be too overbearing or you could turn potential allies against you. Everyone knows you are smart, so there is no need to show others up as stupid as well.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

What someone says or does today may make no sense at all but that won’t make any difference to them and the only difference it should make to you is that you now know they cannot be trusted to make sensible decisions. Give them a wide berth.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you don’t feel like being sociable today then don’t force yourself. You are under no obligation to put on a show just to keep others happy, not now, not ever, and this would be a good time to remind them of that simple fact.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There is a danger today that if you put what you are thinking into words it could cause a whole lot of trouble. Just because something seems obvious and uncontroversial to you does not mean others are going to see it the same way.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you overhear friends or colleagues talking about an issue that is of interest to you then by all means listen in. The planets indicate you could pick up some useful information that saves you a lot of brain work over the next few days.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There is a lot more to a situation than meets the eye, so stay alert and don’t believe what other people tell you just because they claim to know more about what’s going on than you. The best sense is commonsense and that’s something you have plenty of.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You could give up on a creative activity that no longer excites you but the planets warn you will regret it if you do. It is now at that pivotal point where it is just as easy to carry on to the end as it is to return to the beginning.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you start poking around in someone else’s business today there is every chance they will get annoyed and start poking around in yours in retaliation – and you do have a skeleton or two in your closet! Don’t be too curious for your own good.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Mars in the most adventurous area of your chart makes so many things possible but you still need to be realistic about what you can actually achieve. Yes, you have a glorious future, but don’t start thinking you are superhuman and can do no wrong.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The message of the stars today is that you can do yourself a whole lot of good on every level by forgiving and forgetting and moving on. A few things are worth getting worked up about but most things are not, so draw a line under the past.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

News will come your way that makes you wonder if you have got the wrong end of the stick about a situation you thought you knew all about. This could be one of those occasions when a small piece of information makes a very big difference.

