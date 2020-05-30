Your daily horoscope: May 30

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may be limited in what you can do in the world at large over the coming 12 months, but your imagination will know no such bounds, so let your dreams guide you and before you know it your fantasies will have become solid realities.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

An invitation of some kind will sound tempting, and being a fun sort of person you will put work on hold and have a good time. Don’t forget though that work can be fun too – the definition of “fun” is pretty much what you choose to make it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you start looking at your money situation with a more serious eye this weekend you should be able to find ways to cut costs and improve your cash-flow situation. Remember, not everything that’s worth having in life needs to be bought.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You don’t have to do anything special over the next 48 hours, just be yourself and enjoy what the universe brings your way. At this time of year especially, the more you think you deserve good things in your life the more you will get them.

Cancer (June 22 - July 23

You may not be your usual carefree self this weekend – in fact you may seem a bit down – but the less time and energy you spend socializing the more will be available to get the personal side of your life back in shape – and it seems to need it!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If there are things in your life that you are not 100 per cent happy about then change them. Yes, it really is that simple. Moaning about what’s gone wrong may bring short-term relief but it’s what you actually choose to do that will make a difference.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will be under a lot of scrutiny over the next few days, and the way you deal with pressure will make a big difference to how people in positions of power treat you in future. Stay calm and deal with challenges in a rational and logical manner.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You should be a lot more confident now the sun is moving through the most adventurous area of your chart. You should also recognize that many of the things you have been worrying about these past few weeks are really not worth the effort.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A more realistic approach to your long-term aims is a must, or you may end up disenchanted that you have accomplished so little. You are making progress, but to begin with the steps you take must be small. Learn to walk before you start running.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It may seem unfair that others get a say in what you are doing, and you get no say at all in what they are doing, but that’s just the way it is at the moment. Letting them take control for a while could actually do you some good.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

That pile of work that is sitting in front of you won’t shift itself, so get stuck in and don’t take a break until you can see you are making progress. Your physical energy levels will respond to your mental desire to get on top of your chores.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Why are you still feeling sorry for yourself? At this time of year, with the sun moving through the most dynamic area of your chart, it’s a criminal waste to give in to self-pity. There is so much you can achieve now Aquarius, so get your act together!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

No one cares more than a Pisces, but sometimes you can care too much and leave yourself open to manipulation by people who care only about their own selfish desires. What happens this weekend will toughen you up a bit. Reality is a great teacher.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com