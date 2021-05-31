Your daily horoscope: May 31

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Neptune link on your birthday this year will encourage you to find new ways to make money and improve your financial security. Don’t just do things the way they were done before – expand your definition of what is considered possible.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You need to have a clear purpose in mind and a solid plan of action ready to go if you are to make the most of what the new week has to offer. If you just throw yourself at life without any preparation the results could be disappointing.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Some people you trust instinctively and some people you know will try to cheat you, and you won’t have any trouble working out which is which over the next 24 hours. Be fair to everyone but never lose sight of the fact that you need to protect yourself too.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Some people have one standard for themselves and loved ones and another standard for those they don’t feel so connected to, but you must keep everyone on the same level. Make that a matter of principle over the next few days, and live by it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It does not matter in the slightest that hardly anyone agrees with what you intend to do, it matters only that you have the power to do it. The good news is that on this occasion you are very much in the right as well – it MUST be done.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It may at times feel as if your guardian angel is no longer looking over you but it isn’t true. What’s happening is that the universe is allowing you time and space to think for yourself and make your own decisions and choices. Don’t waste it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You are in no mood to fall for other people’s tricks and will come down hard on anyone who thinks they can fool you in any way. Stick by the decisions you have made and stay on the course you have been travelling in recent months.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You need to remind someone that, while you are willing to forgive and forget an injustice, it doesn’t absolve them of blame. Make sure they are aware that, while they may have got away with it this time, it won’t be so pleasant if there’s a next time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

This may be a good time to get new projects off the ground but you still need to plan carefully. Today’s Mars-Neptune link will encourage you to start building something extraordinary but make sure you lay some strong foundations first.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It would be a mistake to take yourself, or anyone else, too seriously as the new week begins. What’s going on around you may be of huge importance but you still need to maintain an emotional detachment from it. That way you’ll make better decisions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will be the centre of attention today but not necessarily for the right reasons. Make sure that any claims you make can be backed up by facts, because your enemies will be searching for ways to make you look dishonest or, worse, incompetent.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You could find yourself on the end of some catty remarks over the next 24 hours. According to the planets some of your colleagues – and maybe some of your friends – are intimidated by your self-belief and would like nothing better than to damage your reputation.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Call it as you see it today but be aware that if your words are overly critical of certain individuals they may try to hit back at you. Steer clear of upsetting people who may know personal details about you that you would prefer to stay secret!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com