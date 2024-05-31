Your daily horoscope: May 31, 2024

Open this photo in gallery: Gemini.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mercury, your ruler, is on fine form on your birthday but as it is positioned in the most secretive area of your chart you must keep your ideas and insights to yourself rather than let the whole world know about them. Information is power, so use it wisely.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If there is a project you are desperate to finish then get on with it straight away because the window for success is beginning to close. You may be lagging behind in your schedule but there is still time to get it done, IF you make that effort now!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The fog of indecision that has blighted the past few days will lift over the next 24 hours as mind planet Mercury links with Uranus, planet of genius. You will know in a flash what needs to be done and you will do it without a moment’s hesitation.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You seem to be worrying for no good reason. With so much cosmic activity in your favor at the moment it’s beyond belief that you should be anxious about anything, but whatever it is that is causing you grief bring it into the open and deal with it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The best way to move up in the world is to ally yourself with people who share your ambitions and whose passion for success can motivate you to accomplish more than you would have done on your own. Seek those people out today.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you are not yet in a position where you are pulling the strings you very soon will be, so stop worrying about what your rivals may be up to and make your own plans for the next few weeks. Don’t play second fiddle to anyone.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mercury, your ruler, links with changes planet Uranus today, so something is about to occur that throws all your plans up in the air. The good news is that when they come down again the pattern they make will be more to your liking than it was before.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Although a relationship may have strayed a bit off course of late it won’t take much to get it back on track. Make it your business to let the other person know that as far as you are concerned your differences are now a thing of the past.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A Mercury-Uranus link in your opposite sign means you must pay attention to what partners and colleagues tell you today because they can see connections that you cannot. Trust the insights they give you and find ways to apply them to your own affairs.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have pushed yourself to extremes in recent weeks and enjoyed it no end but you are not invincible, so slow down a bit today and over the weekend. The planets indicate that both your mind and your body are desperate for some time to recover.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The plans you make today will bring considerable success over the weeks and months to come, so make them big and make them bold and don’t doubt for a second that it’s your time to shine. Let everyone around you know what star quality looks like.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If there are domestic chores that need to be done you must get on with them right away. They may be boring but the planets warn you cannot pretend they do not exist. You can though, with a bit of creativity, find ways to liven them up.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you find it hard to choose between competing options then your best course of action may be to make no choice at all. Sometimes it pays to do nothing and let the universe decide for you. It’s only your ego that compels you to be in control.

