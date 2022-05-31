Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

People in positions of power will be impressed this year by your can-do attitude and your willingness to take a more creative approach to career matters than your rivals can manage. It’s time to step up and take your rightful place in the spotlight.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It is of the utmost importance that you keep channels of communication open over the next few days. If you suddenly stop talking to someone they may get the idea that you no longer care for them and that could destroy your trust in each other.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will need to curb the more reckless side of your nature today, especially if you are the sort of Taurus who believes they can never fail. Everyone has limits and the planets warn you are approaching one of them at top speed now, so slow down!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

No matter how much someone begs you to give in to their demands you must stand firm. Let them know that your needs come first and, for the time being at least, your needs and their needs are at opposite ends of the spectrum. They can’t force you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be tempted to burn the candle at both ends over the next few days but that would be a mistake. You need your beauty sleep like everyone else, so draw up a schedule with clear lines between work, rest and play and stick to it rigidly.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s time to get serious about a project that up until now has been little more than a hobby. You know you can make it pay, maybe in a big way, so get your act together and approach it from a more professional angle. It will still be fun.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Clear your mind of thoughts that don’t have a direct bearing on what you are trying to achieve. There will be a time for fun and games later on and you will enjoy it more if you have made a success of the serious stuff first.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Avoid confrontation at any cost over the next 24 hours. You may be in the right but the more time and energy you spend proving it the less time and energy you will have for what truly matters – cashing in on your creative and artistic abilities.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may think you deserve more of whatever cake is being divided up, and maybe you do, but if you make an issue of it now you could lose out in other ways later on. Be generous today – just enough to keep friends and colleagues on your side.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It may annoy you that someone seems determined to oppose you at every turn but there is nothing you can do about it, so lighten up and let it happen. It’s quite possible that if you don’t react they will lose interest and annoy someone else instead.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A more cautious approach to family matters and work issues is advised today, even if it means you run the risk of missing out on a piece of the action. Keep changes to a minimum and don’t think you have to be the first and the best every time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will have plenty to celebrate over the next few days, thanks to yesterday’s new moon, and because other people are so well disposed towards you it may seem as if you can do no wrong. Maybe you can’t. Maybe you really are indestructible!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be tempted to withhold your affections from someone who has offended you but will that bring healing to the situation or risk making it worse? Push thoughts of revenge to one side and let them know you love them as much as you ever did.

