HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

As one of the zodiac’s air signs you tend to approach life mainly on a mental level, but you have feelings too and they must not be ignored. If your heart points you strongly in a particular direction this year don’t hesitate, just go there!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Life seems to be just one mad thing after another at the moment but as they are mainly the kind of mad things you enjoy you don’t care in the slightest. A somewhat eccentric friend or relative will bring more amusing mayhem into your life today.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A work-related issue needs to be dealt with immediately. You may have to get tough with some of your colleagues but there is no reason why you should lose out because of their inability to do simple things properly. Crack the whip.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The sun in your sign means you need to be a leader rather than a follower and as Mars, planet of energy and ambition, is moving through the communications area of your chart as well your words will carry a great deal of authority. Choose them well.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It’s typical of you that you pretend to be tough when, deep down, your feelings are tender, maybe even a bit raw, but who are you fooling? It’s time to confide in someone you can trust, someone whose outlook on life is not so clouded by emotion.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be in two minds about how to deal with a colleague who has gone off the rails a bit in recent weeks but, to be blunt, why should you care? Let them get on with what they are doing, even if they make a mess of it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Almost certainly you will clash with someone today whose outlook on life is about as different from yours as it is possible to get. On this occasion you will have to accept there is no common ground between you and just go your separate ways.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be hugely ambitious but that does not mean you have to be confrontational. As Venus, your ruler, remains in the career area of your chart until early next week you can get what you desire simply by turning on the charm, of which you have plenty.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may feel sorry for a friend who is going through a rough patch but they have only themselves to blame. Point out to them, as gently as you can, what they’ve been doing wrong and what they need to do next to make things right again.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Put on a show and stand out from the crowd today. You have more talent in your little finger than most people have in their entire bodies and there is no reason why you should hide it behind a veneer of false modesty. Proclaim your genius to the masses.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The more you want from life the more you will need to join forces with people who share your aims and ambitions. There are limits to what even a Capricorn can achieve on their own, so get your team together and take the world by storm.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be a nice guy by nature but the planets warn you need to put on your fierce face today if you want to get important things done. Sometimes even nice guys have to accept that some people respond more to the stick than the carrot.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t worry too much if a friend or loved one is going through a trying phase in their private life, because they are tougher than they look. If they want you to help they will ask you but if they don’t ask you must keep your distance.

