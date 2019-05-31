Your daily horoscope: May 31

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There are no quick fixes or shortcuts. Whatever it is you hope to accomplish over the coming 12 months you must have a proper plan and you must apply yourself every moment of every day. You build success, you don’t just seize it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Pay no heed to those who say you should keep your opinions to yourself. If you have something to say then say it and be prepared to live with the consequences, which, despite others’ warnings, are unlikely to bother you to any great extent.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Make allowances for people who are not as creative or original as you and don’t lose your temper if they fail to live up to your exacting standards. If everyone could do what you do then you wouldn’t be so special, would you?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

As Mercury, your ruler, opposes Jupiter today it’s quite likely you will have second thoughts about something which only a short time ago you loved the idea of. But is it really you who is having those thoughts, or is someone else putting them into your mind?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Something that belongs in the past is still bothering you and you won’t be able to move on to new and more exciting things until you get over it. Whatever it happens to be you finally need to accept that it is over and done with. Never look back.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You are not the sort to be affected by criticism – usually you don’t even notice it – but something a friend or colleague said recently is still gnawing at you. It could be because they have a point. Don’t be afraid to question your own behaviour.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Why are you taking so much notice of what other people say and so little notice of what your own senses tell you? You need to trust yourself more Virgo. You need to let that small voice inside you come through and guide you. It knows the answers.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You prefer situations where you know what the outcome is likely to be, but now you have no idea what is going to happen next and it worries you a bit. Relax. Your fears are unfounded. The planets indicate everything is going to be fine.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Whatever else you do today you must not manipulate the facts of a situation to suit your own purposes. Rivals are watching you closely in the hope that you will do something unethical which they can use against you. Don’t make it easy for them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The more others say you should trust them the more you must make sure you know what they are up to. Cosmic activity across the financial axis of your chart warns you may be targeted by those who think you are an easy touch.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Deal with problems one at a time today and don’t worry if you cannot get through as much work as you had planned. There is still plenty of time to tackle the backlog of jobs that have been stacking up – it’s a time management issue, nothing more.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It may be possible to just take what you want today but you need to realize that if it’s okay for you to do that then it’s okay for other people to take from you as well. A more civilized approach would be to negotiate a deal so everyone wins.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A friend or family member seems a bit low emotionally and mentally at the moment and you should make it your job to cheer them up. Not only will they feel better for it but you will benefit too. Helping people always lifts your spirits.

