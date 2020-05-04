Your daily horoscope: May 4

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Mercury link on your birthday means you will come up with all sorts of amazing ideas over the coming 12 months. But don’t get so caught up in them that you come across as too logical and rational. Feelings and emotions matter too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

No doubt you feel trapped by personal and social obligations but there is no reason to despair. The planets suggest a new opportunity will come knocking at your door very soon, so keep smiling and keep your eyes peeled for the next big opening.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you put your mind to a difficult problem you may be surprised how easily you manage to solve it. Push yourself hard over the next few days and push other people hard too – they are capable of a whole lot more, as are you.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You don’t mind taking advice but when that advice clashes with what your instincts are telling you it is your instincts you must heed. Having said which, make sure your thinking is based on logic and reason today, rather than emotion and sentiment.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t worry if something you say appears to hurt a friend’s or colleague's feelings. They need to know the truth and they need someone like you who cares for them to let them know what it is. Most people would be much more brutal about it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Challenges to your authority are likely over the next few days but that’s good because it will remind you of something you seem to have forgotten: that your position in the world should never be taken for granted. You may have to fight to keep that position.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be in an adventurous mood but you cannot expect friends and relatives to follow your lead and embark upon the kind of high-risk endeavours that you seem to favour. Not everyone shares your outlook on life Virgo, which is probably just as well!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Why so anxious? Why so serious? You need to get the smile back on your face Libra, and you also need to get over your fear of failure. It could be that the two problems are linked, so try being a bit more positive in your outlook.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Make sure you know what you are talking about, and have the facts and figures to back up your case. The planets indicate that someone is about to challenge what you’ve been saying and you if you can’t produce the evidence then it will look bad.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Although you are one of the more confident signs of the zodiac you seem to be going through a phase in which hidden doubts are rising to the surface. Don’t be scared of those doubts. Confront them head-on and question why they make you feel so afraid.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There is no point trying to hide your feelings from family and friends because they know you too well and will recognize immediately that something is wrong. Choose someone whom you trust and confide in them what has been haunting your dreams.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may have to get tough with a friend or colleague who is behaving badly, because it seems to be the only kind of language they understand. Just make sure that you don’t go too far and start bringing up disputes and disagreements from long ago.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will go above and beyond the call of duty today, but you probably won’t get much in the way of thanks for it. That’s okay. You don’t help other people because you want to be praised for it, you do it out of the goodness of your soul.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com