 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Horoscopes

Register
AdChoices
Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: May 4

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

All those ideas that are rattling around inside your head need to be looked at and filed in the relevant parts of your brain. Only when everything has been tidied up intellectually will you be able to figure out what needs to be done in the material world.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Make absolutely sure that the people you live, work and do business with are on the same wavelength as you today. If you get the impression that their minds are wandering you must get them focused again on what needs to be done.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

As mind planet Mercury leaves your sign today you may find that some of the things you took for granted before no longer look so reliable. Don’t worry about it. Most things in your life are still fine. Your money situation may need some attention though.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have been overlooking something that has been right there in front of you all the time and when you finally see it you will feel a bit silly. Don’t be too hard on yourself though. A lot of people are too blind to see even simple solutions.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you insist on doing 10 things at once today it’s quite likely that you will finish none of them. The planets urge you to focus on the two or three things that are of most importance to you personally and professionally. The rest can be safely forgotten.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Mercury, planet of communication, moves in your favor today, making it so much easier to win friends and influence people. There is one particular person you should pull out all the stops to get on your side. With their help all things will be possible.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you need to impress someone in a position of authority then make your move over the next few days. Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart will give you the confidence to put forward your ideas, one of which is touched by genius.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The next few days could involve a lot of moving around but that’s good in that the more you are on the move the more interesting people you will meet and the more ideas will find their way into your head. Your thoughts could be your fortune.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Something you have spent a great deal of time focusing on will, over the next few days, become less and less important to you. Was the time you spent on it wasted? No, but now there are new ideas to pursue, so move on and don’t look back.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may think that your superior knowledge about a certain subject means you can win an argument quite easily but don’t be surprised if someone bests you in the debating stakes today. Could it be they know something that you do not? Find out!

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Someone will provoke you today but you must refuse to rise to the bait. Their one and only motivation is to get you to lose your temper in front of employers and other important people so they look good at your expense. Don’t let that happen.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be inclined to ignore a few details today but if you do you could regret it. You may be a “big picture” sort of person but even big pictures are made up of smaller strokes – and it’s those small strokes you need to focus on now.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Try not to lose patience with someone who gets emotional for no good reason. You of all people should know how easy it is to bypass reason and get worked up over nothing, so don’t be too hard on them – or on yourself the next time you get upset.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies