Your daily horoscope: May 4

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

All those ideas that are rattling around inside your head need to be looked at and filed in the relevant parts of your brain. Only when everything has been tidied up intellectually will you be able to figure out what needs to be done in the material world.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Make absolutely sure that the people you live, work and do business with are on the same wavelength as you today. If you get the impression that their minds are wandering you must get them focused again on what needs to be done.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

As mind planet Mercury leaves your sign today you may find that some of the things you took for granted before no longer look so reliable. Don’t worry about it. Most things in your life are still fine. Your money situation may need some attention though.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have been overlooking something that has been right there in front of you all the time and when you finally see it you will feel a bit silly. Don’t be too hard on yourself though. A lot of people are too blind to see even simple solutions.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you insist on doing 10 things at once today it’s quite likely that you will finish none of them. The planets urge you to focus on the two or three things that are of most importance to you personally and professionally. The rest can be safely forgotten.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Mercury, planet of communication, moves in your favor today, making it so much easier to win friends and influence people. There is one particular person you should pull out all the stops to get on your side. With their help all things will be possible.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you need to impress someone in a position of authority then make your move over the next few days. Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart will give you the confidence to put forward your ideas, one of which is touched by genius.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The next few days could involve a lot of moving around but that’s good in that the more you are on the move the more interesting people you will meet and the more ideas will find their way into your head. Your thoughts could be your fortune.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Something you have spent a great deal of time focusing on will, over the next few days, become less and less important to you. Was the time you spent on it wasted? No, but now there are new ideas to pursue, so move on and don’t look back.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may think that your superior knowledge about a certain subject means you can win an argument quite easily but don’t be surprised if someone bests you in the debating stakes today. Could it be they know something that you do not? Find out!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Someone will provoke you today but you must refuse to rise to the bait. Their one and only motivation is to get you to lose your temper in front of employers and other important people so they look good at your expense. Don’t let that happen.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be inclined to ignore a few details today but if you do you could regret it. You may be a “big picture” sort of person but even big pictures are made up of smaller strokes – and it’s those small strokes you need to focus on now.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Try not to lose patience with someone who gets emotional for no good reason. You of all people should know how easy it is to bypass reason and get worked up over nothing, so don’t be too hard on them – or on yourself the next time you get upset.

