IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Uranus link on your birthday means you may be a bit reckless at times over the coming year, but that’s probably no bad thing. Your determination to make a name for yourself will impress the powers that be, and that’s definitely a good thing.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You must resist the urge to apply an extreme solution to what is really a simple problem. The Aries approach may be to hammer at something until it gives way but the planets warn that won’t work today. Use less arm power and more brain power.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t waste your time and energy chasing after something you know you cannot have. Fantasies may be fun but even if your current fantasy were to come true would you know what to do with it? Keep your feet on the ground over the next 24 hours.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Like everyone else you have limits and the message of the stars today is that you must identify those limits and stay within them. If you push too hard or move ahead too fast you could be setting yourself up for a very big fall.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You seem a bit tense at the moment and that could be a problem as your current situation requires a more laidback approach. It might help if you focused more on your own issues while letting family and friends sort out their lives for themselves.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The so-called experts may be telling you what is true and what is false but if you are smart you will make your own enquiries and come to your own conclusions. Just because someone is an authority on certain matters does not mean they will be unbiased.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It may sadden you that colleagues don’t share your enthusiasm for your latest big idea but their loss will be your gain, so don’t make an issue of it. The reason they are less supportive than usual is because they fear you will upstage them – and you will.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Try not to get sidetracked by minor details today, because if you lose sight of the NO. 1 issue in your life you could miss out on something big. When it comes to making decisions, act first and act fast and worry about the consequences later.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Creative activities are under excellent stars at the moment and if you start something new today it could get huge very quickly. Don’t wait for approval from the powers that be, move fast and discard things that have outlived their usefulness.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The more you allow other people’s problems to eat into your time and energy the less will be available to solve your own pressing needs, so let friends and colleagues know that from this moment on they need to rely more on themselves – and mean it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If someone you work or do business with says something hurtful about you today pretend not to notice. If they get the impression that their words have struck home they may be encouraged to say more. Smile sweetly and make it look as if you don’t care.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may have lots to complain about but now is not the time to let others know about it. Partners and work colleagues have a few complaints of their own and if you speak up they may be tempted to do the same. You can do without that.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

With Mars in your sign you are not afraid to take a few risks and if you get the chance to promote your own interests over the next 24 hours you won’t hesitate to do so. The more confident you act the more successful you are likely to be.

