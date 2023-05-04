HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Venus in the money area of your chart is linked to Neptune, planet of deception, on your birthday this year, so will you will need to tread carefully where your earnings and investments are concerned. Never forget there is no such thing as a sure thing.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Tomorrow’s lunar eclipse in one of the more sensitive areas of your chart means you will have to work hard to stay upbeat. It’s not your style to doubt you have what it takes to succeed, so make a conscious effort to look on the bright side.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The more others tell you that you should be doing this and doing that the more you must tell them to mind their own business. Be polite and listen to what they have to say but reject it if it does not fit in with your own designs.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It might pay you to be a touch secretive today, especially on the work front where a rival seems to be taking an unhealthy interest in what you are doing. You are under no obligation to let them, or anyone else, know the details.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you can turn your thoughts into words today it will make it easier to get approval from people whose assistance you are going to need with a creative project. They may not totally believe in it but your way with words can win them round.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If a friend takes more of an interest in your personal life than feels comfortable don’t be afraid to tell them to stick their nose someplace else. You know what you are doing and you also know if they get involved it will almost certainly go wrong.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

What you need to remember now is that you can only do so much at any one time. Even a workaholic Virgo has physical and mental limits and if you push yourself too hard between now and the weekend you risk some kind of meltdown.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Someone who knows which of your buttons to push to get the response they desire will go all out to persuade you that their latest big idea is something you should invest in. Don’t! They will take your money but it’s unlikely you will get much in return.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Tomorrow’s lunar eclipse in your sign will bring to the surface some powerful emotions but it will also clear away a mental block of some kind. Try to keep what you think and how you feel well apart – like oil and water they don’t mix very well.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Something that others keep telling you is going to be a major problem will resolve itself between now and the weekend, leaving you to wonder what all the fuss was about. Let them panic if they want to – for you life is still a wonderful game.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The approaching lunar eclipse suggests it might be a good idea to bring matters that have been causing ill-feeling between you and a friend into the open where they can be dealt with. Don’t allow petty disagreements to come between you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

What you fear the most now will be what you fear the least come the start of next week, so promise yourself that you will stay in control of your emotions and won’t go overboard if some things go wrong over the next 48 hours.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will defend your point of view fiercely today but you must also respect the fact that other people see the world through different eyes. If you fall into the trap of believing that your way is the only way then you’ll be the one to lose out.

