Your daily horoscope: May 4

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A new moon on your birthday spells success. It’s that simple. Decide what it is you most want from life, then get out into the world and make it happen. Your head and your heart are in perfect alignment, and the universe is very much on your side.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you start something new this weekend you must make sure you can afford to see it through to the end. If money is tight you might like to consider other options that don’t cost so much. You can do just as much on a smaller budget.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Today’s new moon will encourage you to pull out the stops and really go for it. Others may say you are going to extremes, and maybe you are, but it won’t worry you in the slightest. As far as you are concerned it’s about having fun.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There is something you need to deal with and you need to deal with it now, immediately, this very moment. You may have avoided the issue a number of times in the past but you cannot avoid it today, so get your act together and get on with it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Chances are you will say something today that causes a bit of an uproar, but the fact is it needs to be said and it needs to be you who is doing the saying. There is only one thing worse than censorship and that is self-censorship.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Even if you are one of those rare Leos who like to keep a low profile you will be putting yourself about this weekend and letting important people know who you are and what you can do. The new moon is sure to bring new opportunities.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It’s not like you to be so outspoken but you have something to say and you intend to make sure your voice gets heard. You won’t care in the slightest that some people might be hurt by your words – as far as you are concerned only the truth matters.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Take a bit more notice of what is going on in the world around you. You can learn a lot from what other people say and do, and from the mistakes they make, and the more you learn now the more you will prosper in the near future.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Today’s new moon will throw up some interesting possibilities and perhaps the most interesting of them all will be a new friendship. You will form an instant bond with someone who, while different in many ways, complements your Scorpio nature.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If there is a task you have been ignoring in the hope that someone else might do it for you then, sadly, you are out of luck. The cosmic powers that be will insist that you see it through to the end – so you may as well get started!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Most things are coming easily to you now but that is not an excuse to take your foot off the gas and coast at a comfortable speed. At this time of year more than most you have the potential to accomplish something remarkable, so push yourself harder.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you need to resolve a crisis of some kind now is the time to get people together and discuss what needs to be done. You must though keep your personal feelings out of it. A logical and fair-minded approach is not an option but a must.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It’s unlikely you will be able to focus to any great extent on everyday chores, not when there are so many wonderful things going on in your world. Socially this is one of the best weekends of the year for having fun. So go for it!

