Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Anyone who thinks of you as someone who likes to play safe may wonder if you’ve had a personality transplant over the coming year. The influence of Uranus on your birthday means you won’t hesitate to push the boundaries in every direction. Be extraordinary.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Financial matters are under excellent stars today and if you trust your instincts you could end up making a fortune. Sudden changes will work well for you, so keep your eyes and ears open and don’t be afraid to risk a little, because you could gain a lot.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Trust yourself and do what feels right to you personally, even if some of the people you deal with question the choices you make. Remember, you are making those choices for your own benefit, not for theirs, so feel free to ignore what they tell you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Anyone who has their doubts about what you are up to won’t have those doubts for much longer. You are in one of those moods when you are determined to make your mark and the more outrageous your actions are the happier you will be.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Self-belief is a must today. With it all things are possible. Without it you are unlikely to get far. It does not matter how many times you have failed in the past, the cosmic picture indicates you WILL succeed now IF you really go for it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you want to change your life for the better then even the smallest of efforts will bring amazing results over the next 24 hours. Career-wise you must show people in positions of power what you are capable of. Since when have you been the shy sort?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Ignore what the so-called experts are saying and do what feels right to you, even if you seem to be the only one following a certain course of action. Chances are many others want to follow that course too but they need someone to lead them. That’s you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Today’s sun-Uranus link will tempt you to take a risk of some kind and there is every possibility it could pay off for you. Don’t get taken in by other people’s doubtful promises though. You know there is no such thing as a sure thing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A partner or loved one will surprise you today. In fact surprise may be too soft a word – shock is more like it! No matter what they say or do you must back them up, just as they have backed you up so many times in the past.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There is a danger that you could take on too much work and end up rushing things that need to be approached in a more relaxed state of mind. Slowing down a bit does not mean doing an inferior job, in fact it may be your best work ever.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There will always be people who talk you down. There will always be people who say you have no hope of succeeding. And you will always prove them wrong. Prove it all over again today. Hopefully this time the critics will get the message.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Make an effort to ask the people you live and work with what they are up to today, because their plans could impact your plans in positive ways. There are sure to be areas where your ambitions coincide and you can help each other get ahead.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You are in one those moods when you are desperate to get away from everyday surroundings and go someplace that inspires you. If you ask friends and family members what they think about it they are sure to focus on the negatives – so don’t ask, just go.

