HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A lunar eclipse on your birthday means you need to take other people’s thoughts and feelings into account every step you take. For best results, make sure what you do, both at home and at work, is good for you and good for loved ones and colleagues too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The bigger the promises other people make today the more you must be on your guard. Their sales talk may sound convincing but the lunar eclipse warns they have their own financial interests at heart and yours will come a very poor second.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t be surprised if some friends and loved ones get over-emotional today. If at all possible, stay out of their way for the next 24 hours so they don’t get the chance to corner you with their whiny complaints, of which there will be plenty.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You are under no compulsion to explain your actions to friends and colleagues. The more they demand to know what you are up to the less you should tell them, not because you are up to no good but because it’s none of their business.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The more people in positions of power tell you that certain things cannot be done the more determined you will be to prove them wrong. The only danger is you may take on something way beyond your capabilities and prove them right after all.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you let your emotions get the better of you today you will most likely regret it over the weekend as you have to backtrack on what you said. Whatever the provocation may be you must stay calm and refuse to get angry with anyone about anything.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You seem to be on the move constantly lately, which isn’t a bad thing in itself but it could become a problem if you use up all your energy moving from here to there and back again for no good reason. Plan your journeys with a bit more care.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Today’s lunar eclipse could make you a bit slapdash financially and that could spell trouble if you are the sort of Libra who gets a kick out of spending money on baubles and bangles and bright shiny things. Keep your cash in your pocket.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There will be times today, and over the weekend too, when you have to deal with one crisis after another, none of which will actually be your fault. Make a conscious effort to catch your breath and count to ten – then help other people do the same.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A lunar eclipse in the most sensitive area of your chart could make you somewhat irritable over the next 24 hours. Those who know the signs will do their best to stay out of your way. Those who don’t will learn to recognize the signs for next time!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

This will be an extremely busy day but it shouldn’t be too taxing if you pace yourself sensibly and don’t use up all your energy in one mad surge of activity. If you find yourself rushing here, there and everywhere that’s a sign you’ve lost control.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

As today’s lunar eclipse falls in the career area of your chart you must resist the urge to tell people in positions of authority, such as your employer and senior colleagues, what they are doing wrong. It’s highly unlikely they will thank you for it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you decide to gamble while everyone else is playing safe you could enjoy a major payoff, but you could just as easily lose big and regret your decision. Only you can decide which approach to take but ask yourself: Is it really worth the risk?

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com