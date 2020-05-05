Your daily horoscope: May 5

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Pluto link on your birthday means you are determined to make something of yourself in the wider world. To get where you most want to go you will have to be ruthless with yourself. But be kind to other people – it’s always good politics.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

What you need to remember today is that while talent is a good thing to have nothing beats commitment. You’ve got what it takes – of that there is no doubt – but do you have the staying power to see what you are doing through to success?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Others can get involved in plots and schemes if they want to but you know it’s best to steer clear of that kind of thing. If you don’t, the upcoming full moon will find ways to remind you to mind your own business, not other people’s.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The planets urge you to finish what you started before taking on anything new. No matter how desperate you may be to make a good impression the most important thing is to get on top of your workload while you have the chance. That means right now.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Focus your energies in a single direction over the next 24 hours. If others try to get you to do more just refuse. The planets warn it will be all too easy to waste time on non-essentials, so list your priorities and then tick them off one by one.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you find yourself getting into an argument with someone who is clearly better informed than you then find a way out of it before you make a fool of yourself. You may have strong convictions but how will they hold up when confronted by facts?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You have never been the sort to give in to intimidation and that’s good because as the full moon draws closer you may find that some people start throwing their weight around. Let them say what they want to say, then just smile and walk away.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you come on too strong or make too many complaints over the next two or three days you could turn important people against you, which in turn could damage your earning power. Yes, they may be a pain, but learn to put up with them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Something that starts out simple could develop into something a lot more complicated today, so keep a cool head and, most importantly of all, keep your eyes and ears open. You may find yourself having to help people who are not as clued in as you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be able to see the funny side of what’s going on but not everyone shares your offbeat sense of humour, so don’t be surprised if you get some less than positive looks when you laugh out loud. Some people just can’t take a joke.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You must not let your emotions get the better of you today, because once you start down that route you may not be able to turn back. No matter how upsetting a scene may be you must force yourself to look at it in a dispassionate and logical way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Give yourself a break Aquarius. You don’t have to be on the go all the time. Stand back from the chaos that is taking place all around you and just be a spectator for a while. If nothing else you’ll get a better sense of perspective than most people.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It’s quite likely that your past will catch up with you over the next few days but the good news is it won’t cause you too much embarrassment. Friends and loved ones have far more important things to worry about than your minor indiscretions.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com