Your daily horoscope: May 6

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you are the sort of person who enjoys surprises then the coming year will give you reason to smile. If not, you should smile anyway because whatever changes are forced on you will benefit you in the long-term. The universe knows what you need.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Think long and hard before accepting someone’s offer of assistance. Will there be strings attached? Quite possibly. More to the point, it could be that what they are offering is something you could have got for yourself with a just bit more effort.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you recently said something that wasn’t nice then the upcoming full moon could make things a little unpleasant for you. The best way to get past it is to hold up your hand and admit that you were to blame. A little humility goes a long way.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Go easy on yourself over the next two or three days. Tomorrow’s full moon in the well-being area of your chart urges you to back off a bit both physically and mentally. There’s no rush to get things done, so why push yourself so hard?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be in an assertive mood and confident that things will go well for you, but the planets warn you cannot assume this positive phase will continue indefinitely. Keep moving forward but take time to check your position now and again.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Some of the people you are having to deal with seem to possess only the most tenuous grasp on reality, so you may have to make allowances for their strange behaviour. Remember, others have had to make similar allowances for you in the past!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Chances are you will do something today that everyone agrees is a little bit silly. But why not? You may be a serious person by nature but you need to laugh every now and again – and what better target to laugh at than you own imperfections?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You appear to be having doubts about a financial arrangement of some kind and those doubts will increase with tomorrow’s full moon. Don’t make any final decisions just yet, but be ready to change tack if it seems you are about to lose serious money.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It may be that something you expected to go well has actually gone badly but don’t beat yourself up about it. Most likely it simply means that your expectations were far too high in the first place, so adjust your thinking a bit. It’s really no big deal.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

How do you know what the powers that be are telling you is true? The fact is you don’t, and if your instincts suggest that you know better then break with the herd and follow your own path. If you don’t, you may look back later and regret it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have never been one to seek other people’s approval, so get on and do what seems right to you and pay no heed to how the world might react. Think before you act, of course, but don’t let too much thinking hold you back indefinitely.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It annoys you when things go wrong for no apparent reason and for that reason alone you could find it hard to control your temper over the next few days. A better response, of course, would be to stay calm and simply adapt to changing circumstances.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Stay focused on your No. 1 goal and let nothing and no one stop you from doing what you know to be right. Tomorrow’s full moon will bring opposition into your life in some shape or form, but it cannot hurt you if you refuse to be intimidated.

