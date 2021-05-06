Your daily horoscope: May 6

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Pluto link on your birthday means you won’t hide your feelings over the coming year. Be open with other people and invite them to be open with you – and try not to be shocked when they tell you things you might wish they had kept to themselves!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The planets warn you may not be as rich as you think you are, so resist the urge to spend, spend, spend. There could also be an invoice, or two, you have forgotten to pay, so don’t waste your money on things you know you don’t need.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your work may be important but relationships count for more, so make time to see to the needs of friends and loves ones today. Don’t be annoyed if their demands take you away from what you are doing – be pleased it’s you they came to for help.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be too much of a free spirit to get bogged down in details but the planets indicate there is something of a minor nature that must be taken care of today. Looking back a few days hence you may realize it wasn’t so minor after all.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be full of energy, confidence and ambition, thanks to Mars in your sign, but don’t push others too hard, especially on the work front where your colleagues won’t appreciate being told what to do. Treat them as equals, even if you do feel superior.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Employers and other authority figures will look favorably on you over the next few days and if you live up to their expectations you can expect both applause and rewards. Remember, though, that while you work for them you also work for yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you want to get away from all the fussing and fighting that is taking place around you then just get up and go. Who is going to stop you? Once you are clear of people who vex your spirit you’ll find new friendships that delight you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A clash of egos is likely over the next 24 hours but it doesn’t have to develop into an all-or-nothing battle. Stand your ground, by all means, but recognize that other people, even your friends, may see things from a very different point of view.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Reach out and let people know that you care. You have been so caught up in your work of late that you may have been a bit neglectful of those whose love and support you depend on. Show some genuine gratitude and they will love you even more.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There is no point getting worked up about the state of the world. No matter how messed up things may appear to be, if you act as if everything is wonderful and going according to a cosmic plan your positive thoughts will help make it a fact.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

This is one of those times when you will get whatever it is that you ask for. So be careful. Some of the things you think you desire may not do you a great deal of good, so make sure you can handle them without getting hurt.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The most important thing over the next few days is that you treat other people the way you would like to be treated by them. That does not guarantee they will return the favor, of course, but what matters is that you keep your own standards high.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Someone you have feelings for – a friend or family member – is playing with fire and you just know it is going to end in tears. It’s unlikely they will listen to your warnings, so all you can do is be ready to help them when the inevitable occurs.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com