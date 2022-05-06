Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mercury and Venus combine on your birthday in a way that helps you put across what you need to say without upsetting people. Even when you have to criticize friends and colleagues it will sound as if you are praising them. That’s a rare talent, so use it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Whatever (or whoever) you desire the most today can easily be yours now that values planet Venus is moving through your sign, but once you have got it you will be expected to take good care of it, so think carefully before committing yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

This is not the right time to watch what you say, this is the right time to speak up and let the world know what you think and how you feel. Remember, not all your friends, relatives and colleagues are mind readers, so spell it out for them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You won’t care in the slightest if certain people disapprove of what you are doing, you have no intention of stopping or even slowing down. Mercury in your sign does wonders for your confidence, so by all means upset people for the fun of it today.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may not agree with what a loved one is doing at the moment but it isn’t your place to interfere. Let them get on with it and be ready to pick up the pieces if it goes wrong for them – though it could just as easily go right.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will do what you want to do over the next 24 hours and won’t care in the slightest how many disapproving looks you get from people who don’t share your sense of adventure. The more complaints you get the more you will enjoy yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t be too eager to tell friends what you are up to. You may trust them to keep the news to themselves but secrets have a habit of leaking out just when you don’t want them to. Does anyone else need to know? No, so keep it to yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Opposites attract, or so they say, and with your ruler Venus moving through the partnership area of your chart don’t be surprised if someone you have almost nothing in common with rings your romantic bell. It may not last but it will be fun.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The message of the stars today is that no matter how much friends and family members urge you to change your methods you would be smart to stick with what you know and trust. Why change a winning formula when you don’t have to?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are in one of those moods where you believe you can succeed without even trying and you are absolutely correct. Venus in the most dynamic area of your chart will make even the most difficult tasks look easy, so take on the world and win.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you have to deal with someone you don’t much like today try pretending they are your very best friend. They may not entirely believe you but if you put on a good enough act they may think twice before giving you a hard time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you feel restless today then by all means get up and go to a place that really inspires you. Don’t worry about leaving your duties and responsibilities for other people to take care of – you’ve taken care of their chores many times in the past.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more someone begs you to do things for them today the less inclined you will be to assist them. You may be one of life’s nice guys but you are nobody’s fool and they clearly only want your help because they are too lazy to help themselves.

