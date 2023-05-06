HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The best way to get ahead this year, professionally and financially, is by making alliances with people who share your ambitions. They won’t always be people you like on a personal level but together you can make your mark on the world.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you make an effort to open up to family members and people you are close to this weekend you may be surprised by their positive response. Like you, they want to get past certain issues and get back to being the best of friends again.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Social activities are well starred now, so don’t sit at home doing nothing, get out into the world and make new friends and enjoy new experiences. What you learn about other people this weekend will help you understand yourself more as well.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Financial matters should go well this weekend as love planet Venus joins Mars in the money area of your chart. Take life as it comes but stay sharp and be ready to take advantage of new opportunities as and when they arise, and they will.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Mars in your sign does wonders for your self-belief and you honestly believe you can take on any opponent and win. But why take them on when you can just as easily work together for mutual benefit? Co-operation is key to your long-term success.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to accept the fact that certain ambitions are beyond you, at least for the time being, and focus on objectives that are easier to reach. That is not an admission of failure but a recognition of reality. Not even a Leo can do it all.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The more others say you are out of your depth the more determined you will be to prove them wrong. The good news this weekend is that you will have important people in your corner cheering you on. They know a winner when they see one.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Venus moves into the career area of your chart this weekend, making it easier to get along with employers and colleagues. Don’t be suspicious if they go out of their way to talk you up and do you favours – they really do want to see you succeed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Cosmic activity in the most adventurous area of your chart will bring new experiences your way and encourage you to try things you previously believed were beyond you. If you want something enough this weekend you will find a way to get it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Life may be a serious business but that does not mean you have to approach the world with a frown on your face. Force yourself to smile this weekend, because the more you look happy the more the universe will send happy events your way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may feel a bit left out of things at the moment but what occurs this weekend will make it clear that you are still in the thoughts of loved ones even though they can’t give you much of their time. They’ll make it up to you later.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The best way to impress employers and other important people is by showing them you have what it takes to do your job to the highest possible standards. Ignore what colleagues and rivals may be up to and focus on the tasks you’ve been given.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Artistic activities are under excellent stars, so don’t waste your time on petty jobs and petty people. Focus on your No.1 creative goal and make it the best thing you’ve ever done. It won’t be long before you get the applause and rewards you deserve.

