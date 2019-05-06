Your daily horoscope: May 6

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

No matter how emotional or irrational certain people may get over the coming year you must stay calm at all times and in all situations. With Mercury moving into your sign on your birthday your most potent weapon will be common sense. Use it well.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Mars, your ruler, will encourage you to be assertive as the new week begins and that’s a good thing. You need to push your own interests a little more forcefully than you have done of late – on the work front, of course, but in your private life, too.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t worry too much if you seem to have lost your way recently because with mind planet Mercury moving into your sign today you will soon be on top of things again. What you thought was a major problem will turn out to have a simple solution.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Mars remains in your sign only until the middle of next week, so make the most of it. Decide which of your many ambitions means the most to you, then go after it with everything you’ve got. Success is not a matter of IF but WHEN. Make it NOW!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Relax. Take it easy. Don’t wear yourself out. There may be a dozen and one things you think you need to do but nothing is as important as keeping your body and mind in good working order – and that means being kind to yourself.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You are not responsible for the world and its woes, so stop letting every little thing that goes wrong get to you and try enjoying life for a change. It might help if you switched off the news for a day, or even a week. Avoid doom and gloom.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Say what you have to say today but say it in a way that does not antagonize those on the receiving end of your words. You can at times be a bit too critical, so try looking at people’s good points rather than their bad this coming week.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be impatient to be on the move but there is something that you need to take care of close to home, and if you don’t do something about it now it will nag at you all week. Focus on what has to be done – and do it!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Do you have the confidence to take control of a situation that is getting out of hand, and show the leadership skills to bring it back under control? Of course you do. Be decisive and make sure everyone knows that you are the boss.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Mars in the partnership area of your chart means you will encounter some forceful people over the next few days and the threat of falling out with them will never be far away. But now that you know that you will be less confrontational – won’t you?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A little bit of effort will go a long way today, and it will go further still if you put some serious thought into what you are doing. Too often you switch to automatic mode and go through the motions. Focus on being present in every moment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be the sort who prefers to forgive and forget but today the universe will demand of you that you counter a wrong with a right. Some things are too important to just forget about, even if it means getting tough with someone you love.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Even if the questions you ask over the next 24 hours are simple it’s unlikely you will get any straightforward answers. Does that mean that people are trying to deceive you? Maybe, but more likely it means they are just utterly confused themselves.

