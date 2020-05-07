Your daily horoscope: May 7

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A full moon on your birthday suggests you may not get the level of support you would like from other people, but if it forces you to stand on your own two feet that could in fact be a good thing. Besides, some challenges are best tackled on your own.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to respond in kind if someone goes out of their way to make life difficult for you today. You don’t have to lower yourself to their level, not when you have so much going for you. What can they really do to hurt you? Nothing.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A full moon in your opposite sign of Scorpio means you will have to compromise and meet others halfway in most things. Make it a point of principle that every time you gain something you see to it that loved ones gain too.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It may seem as if friends and work colleagues don’t want to help you today, but the reason could be that you have demanded they don’t interfere in your affairs once too often – and now they are scared to get involved at all!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Today’s full moon could make you rather impulsive, but that is actually a very good thing. Too often in recent weeks you have been too cautious, both personally and professionally – now go to the other extreme and make things happen.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may find it hard to control your emotions over the next 24 hours, and you are right to get angry with people who fail to pull their weight and who never stop complaining. A few sharp words could be just what they need.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

An event that has other people worried will most likely have you laughing by the end of the day. Why? because you can see the absurdity of the situation. See life as it is, not as less rational types fear it might be.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you are going to take risks with money then you are strongly advised to make sure you have a fallback position that either limits your losses or entitles you to a refund. If you can’t get that, then keep your cash in your pocket!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A full moon in your sign means you will get easily irritated with people who fail to live up to your standards. But you need to make allowances. Not everyone shares your almost superhuman levels of energy. It’s what makes you special.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Let your instincts guide you today and don’t listen to those who say you are playing with fire. As a fire sign yourself you know that failing to do what feels right on an inner level often leads to failure in the world at large.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Do your own thing over the next 24 hours and ignore those who say you should be moving in this direction or that. Only you know what is best and only you have the right to decide what your next move is going to be.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will need to be careful on the work front today as a full moon in the career area of your chart could tempt you into saying and doing things that don’t go down well with the powers that be. Remember, you’re not indestructible.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you are not very careful a difference of opinion that is really quite trivial could blow up into a war of words that has serious consequences. Try not to take everything that happens personally Pisces – that’s a recipe for disaster.

