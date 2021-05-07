 Skip to main content
Your daily horoscope: May 7

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your birthday chart suggests you may need to be a touch more ruthless in pursuit of your material goals this year. The fact that you have lagged behind in getting the best from life is entirely down to your reluctance to fight for it. Time to get tough!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

People at work will rub you up the wrong way today but if you are smart – and in control of yourself – you won’t lose your cool. Act as if you find their words and actions a bit of a joke – then they’ll be the ones who get angry.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

An artistic endeavor of some sort has come to a premature halt and you can sense if you don’t get it going again soon it may have to be abandoned. Get past your creative block by doing something big and brash – anything so long as it gets you moving.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Delays are inevitable today, so you might as well accept that fact and not let it get to you. Geminis like to be constantly on the move, physically and mentally, but it won’t hurt to slow down a bit and just admire the scenery for a while.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A friend or family member will tell you a hugely entertaining story today – and you must not believe a word of it. Either they are having fun at your expense or they have been led to believe it is true by someone who’s been having fun at their expense!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may not be much in the mood for socializing today but don’t be so unresponsive that you choose to ignore someone who clearly needs to talk to you. If you get the chance to help them, and you take it, your own mood will improve considerably.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There is no point worrying yourself sick about things over which you have no control. That applies to all areas but especially to matters to do with your career. What will be will be, and once it’s been and gone you’ll realize it wasn’t such a big deal.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You like a good debate about the issues of the day but the planets warn if a conversation starts to get heated you can and you must walk away. Why risk spoiling a long-term friendship over something you have no way of changing? It’s not worth it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you find yourself at odds today with someone whose attitude and actions you find negative or nasty you must not back down. Others will be watching and they will be mightily impressed if you stand up for decency and reasoned debate.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You don’t have to oppose the majority view, but you probably will. You don’t have to play devil’s advocate, but you do enjoy annoying those whose opinions and beliefs are set in stone. You’ll have a lot of fun arguing with just about everyone today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You could find yourself under a considerable amount of pressure today, especially on the work front where the powers that be expect you to live up to the highest of standards. But why should that be a problem when you set most of those standards yourself?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Either everything will go right for you today or nothing will go right – there will be no in-between. That might be annoying but in a strange way it mirrors your own fixed attitude to life. Maybe there’s a lesson to be learned here. Or maybe not.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The situation you are now faced with may be challenging but it’s also the kind of situation you have dealt with a dozen or more times in the past. You came through all those other times unscathed, sometimes even with a smile on your face, so why worry?

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

