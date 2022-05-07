Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Mars link on your birthday will encourage you to do more socially and politically, even if you generally don’t much care what’s going on in the world. You have the power to make a difference and it would be a crime not to use it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

All things are possible with the right combination of ambition and application and today’s link between the sun and Mars, your ruler, suggests you have total belief in yourself. The critics will say you have no chance but you will delight in proving them wrong.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You won’t hesitate to assist a friend in need this weekend. In fact, you have so much energy at your disposal at the moment that you will actively go looking for dragons to slay and damsels to rescue. Don’t see enemies where none exist though.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Employers and other important people will look on you kindly this weekend, so show them what you are capable of and don’t hesitate to speak up with suggestions as to how they can improve their plans and products. You’re brimming with brilliant ideas.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Travel and social activities will be under excellent stars over the next 48 hours, so get out and about and have as much fun as is humanly possible. You may be exhausted come Monday morning but you will have a huge smile on your face as well.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be tempted to tell people how to go about their business this weekend but that’s probably not the best thing to do. Even if your comments are on the money others won’t take kindly to you interfering where it isn’t wanted.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A relationship that has been going through a bit of a rough patch lately will improve dramatically over the next few days and if you make it clear you hold no grudges and are willing to meet them halfway it could even be better than before.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Take life as it comes over the next 48 hours and let others fret about what’s going on in the world and what, if anything, can be done about it. As a Libra you know that everything balances out in the end, so what’s the point in worrying?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Everyone knows you have strong likes and dislikes but even loved ones are not always sure what they are. However, there will be no confusion this weekend as you make it abundantly clear what you will and won’t put up with. Only fools will ignore you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

As a fire sign you have a tendency to put your own interests first but you will go out of your way this weekend to promote the interests of friends, loved ones and even work colleagues. It won’t last, of course, so hopefully they’ll make the most of it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have noticed of late that the more you try to change things the more they stay the same. Take the hint and stop trying so hard. What needs to be done will get done over the next 48 hours, so just sit back and enjoy the show.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There is a danger now that you will allow your money worries to grow out of all proportion to reality. Stop fretting about where your next dollar is coming from and work diligently on the things you do best. You won’t be short of cash for long.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It’s time for a clear-out on every level. You have been dragging around so many beliefs and emotions you no longer need that getting rid of them will energize you dramatically. Think what you can achieve if the past is no longer holding you back.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com