Your daily horoscope: May 7

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Saturn link on your birthday means you need to get real about several of your relationships. Are they still worth the effort? Are they still working for you? Be honest in your answers, then act in ways that maximize your interests.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You can easily turn a failure into a triumph today, simple by changing the way you look at it. All experience is good experience, so stop judging yourself so harshly and simply enjoy what the moment brings your way – then, afterward, let it go.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t waste precious time trying to find a solution to a problem that is always going to be there. Some things in life have to be accepted as they are and what you are currently fixated on is one of them. It’s really no big deal.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Even if you have a valid cause for complaint you are advised to bite your tongue and keep your anger to yourself over the next 24 hours. The planets warn if you lose your temper you will be the one who ends up being criticized the most.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

No one expects you to be on top of everything, so don’t expect it of yourself. If there is something you are having trouble with then ask for assistance. You may be surprised how many people come running to your rescue.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Does what you are about to do carry an acceptable risk, or is it the kind of gamble that is best avoided? Only you can answer that question for sure, so stand back and look at the situation for what it is, not what you wish it might be.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Tackle one task at a time and don’t worry if you don’t seem to make much of a dent in your to-do list. The fact that you have finally got started is itself a major triumph. Get up early tomorrow and keep the momentum going.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A friend seems to believe they can persuade you to accept something that is clearly not true. They are going to be disappointed. If they have such a poor opinion of your mental capabilities maybe you should reconsider your relationship.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will have to do something you don’t want to do today but once you push yourself to get started you will find you quite enjoy it. It’s the thought of the work that bores you, not the work itself, so get your act together and get it done.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The planets urge you to take things easy today. Don’t exert yourself. Save your energy for what happens toward the end of the week, because you are going to be tested both physically and mentally. Current events are of minor importance.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If duty calls today, and it will, you must answer swiftly and decisively. Saturn in your sign will help you do what has to be done, even if it stretches you to the limits of your abilities. You’re always capable of giving a little bit more.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The important thing today is that you recognize and accept your emotions, even the ones you wish you did not have. Your personality is made up of many different strands, each with its place in the being called “you”, and each of equal importance.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Big changes are coming in your life, but will they be changes for the better or for the worse? The answer to that question depends almost entirely on the way you choose to interpret them. All change is good if seen from a higher perspective.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com