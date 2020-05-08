Your daily horoscope: May 8

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you want to get more from life then you will need some idea of the general direction you want to be moving. Draw up a wish list and then act as if no power on Earth can stop you. It can’t – not with the power of the universe behind you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A worrying money matter should take a turn for the better today and over the weekend, and most likely you will recognize that it was never worth getting worked up about in the first place. Don’t waste cash Aries, but don’t count every dollar and cent either.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Someone you look up to and respect will encourage you to do more with your life. Not only that but they will come up with some practical ideas that you can use right now to get yourself out of the rut you’ve been in for the past few weeks.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A sudden change in other people’s plans will throw you off your stride today, but being a flexible Gemini you will adapt quickly and easily. Also, having more brain power than most you will see which way the wind is blowing and bend with the breeze.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Yesterday’s full moon in the most passionate area of your chart no doubt stirred things up a bit and got you thinking about the way you conduct your relationships, but don’t make major changes just yet. It could be that your thinking is a bit off-centre.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Someone you are close to may do something shocking today but you should have seen it coming. They have been behaving erratically for some time but you were so busy with your own plans that you failed to notice. Now you have no choice but to act.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Friends and family members will treat you like royalty over the next 24 hours. What are they up to? A better question might be: Why are you so suspicious? Are the people who love you not allowed to please or reward you? Not everyone is deceitful.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

By all means find ways to boost your earning power, but wait until the influence of yesterday’s full moon has waned before making any hard and fast moves. Also, recognize that your plans and other people’s plans are sure to overlap in various places. So work with them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Yesterday’s full moon seems to have thrown you a curve ball in that you expected one thing to happen but something unexpected occurred instead. Take it as a cosmic reminder that you should never take anything in life for granted, especially not people!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You need to keep your wits about you today because the planets warn that someone may try to take something from you that you don’t want to give up. If they tell you to look in one direction it could be because they don’t want you to look elsewhere.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The planets indicate that you will come into contact with someone who is about as different to you as it is possible to get. Strangely, there will be an instant mutual attraction and it could be the start of a beautiful friendship. Opposites do sometimes get along.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Break free of routines and habits that are holding you back and don’t let similar restrictions bind you in the future. As one of the zodiac’s “fixed” signs you don’t always react well to changing circumstances, but events are now prompting you to be much more flexible.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you feel the need to try something new then go for it. It does not matter what other people may think or say, the only thing that matters is that you are listening to, and acting on, what your inner voice tells you. Time for a new adventure.

