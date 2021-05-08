Your daily horoscope: May 8

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Make sure everyone around you gets the message that you are in charge of your life and that you will make the decisions. The more they push you to do this or do that this year the more you must push back – and keep pushing until you win.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Friends and social acquaintances will be a source of fun, even joy, this weekend – if only remotely. But don’t party too hard or you may start next week with the kind of hangover that affects your ability to function. Everything in moderation Aries – even excess!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You must finish what you started before embarking on something new. The planets warn if you leave a task or project incomplete it will hold you back in ways you had not expected. Do one thing at a time and follow that one thing through to the end.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may think you cannot be beaten – you may even think you are indestructible – but that is exactly the sort of over-confident attitude that could lead to failure. Be especially careful when challenging authority figures. They could be more ruthless than you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you are not happy with your current place in the scheme of things then change it. The only thing that is holding you back is your reluctance to rock the boat and upset people in positions of power, but that must happen if you want to move on.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You are about to embark on a course of action that will turn your world upside-down – and that’s a very good thing – but you also need to be aware that it will change things for other people too, including people you love, so give them advance warning.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be full of optimism and vitality but don’t let that blind you to what needs to be done. These are serious times and your attitude and approach must be serious too. You can still have fun, of course, but you’ll need to earn it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Start looking for ways to make a hobby or pastime pay. You may not be doing it for the money but if you approach it from a more professional angle over the next few days you may find yourself moving up to a higher level of creativity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The more a colleague says they can be trusted the more you should hold on to your wallet or purse. Just because they sound as if they know what they are talking about doesn’t mean they do – and even if they do it doesn’t mean they won’t cheat you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may think you know what is best for a friend or loved one but the planets indicate you must let them do things their way, even if their way is the long way or the wrong way. People learn best when they make their own mistakes.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will have energy to spare over the next few days and it is important that you direct it wisely. It is also important that you focus on things that are of importance to you, rather than use that energy to help people who don’t share your values.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You don’t lack for self-belief but there will be times this weekend when you secretly wonder if you have been moving in the wrong direction. Maybe you have but you have gone too far to turn around and go back the way you came. Keep moving.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Today’s Venus-Jupiter link warns you could be more extravagant than usual, so be aware of how much you can afford to spend and stay within those limits. By all means enjoy yourself over the next 48 hours but don’t throw your money away.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com