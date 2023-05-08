HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you can get past the negative feelings you have about the state of the world the coming year will be full of light and laughter. Are things really as bad as some people say they are? No they are not, so stop worrying and start smiling again.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your money situation is not as bad as you seem to believe and over the next few days there should be some happy surprises on the financial front. If you feel the need to splash some cash then do so – you don’t have to deny yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may feel a bit on edge as the new week begins, maybe because you can sense that something major is going to happen. You are right, it is, but the planets indicate it will be something you thoroughly enjoy, so why worry?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you feel the need to spend some time alone today then do so. You don’t have to be the life and soul of the party every day of the week, so find a place where you can be at one with your thoughts and ponder your plans.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Some important people will come into your life over the next few days, so keep your eyes and ears open and join with others if there are good things you can do together. If someone offers you advice it will be to your advantage to act on it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Once you set your sights on a goal nothing can stop you from reaching it and with so much activity in the career area of your chart at the moment it’s inevitable you will succeed where others have failed. Your dynamic approach will work wonders.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you can form a clear picture in your mind of what it is you want to accomplish then you will be at least halfway to making it happen. Make sure your dreams are big because the universe is very much on your side at the moment.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Cosmic activity in the wealth area of your chart indicates you will get the chance to make some serious money over the next few days, so stay sharp and be ready to move at a moment’s notice if a new opportunity comes your way – and it will.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will have to deal with someone who is every bit as tough as you over the next two or three days, so prepare yourself for an epic struggle. On the other hand, do you really need to be rivals? Maybe you should be working together.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will have to do something you don’t much enjoy today but if you put your mind to the task it won’t be too much of a challenge. You may even get a kick from being put to the test. Show the world you’ve got what it takes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The more others tell you that a goal is beyond your reach the more you will strive to attain it. Cosmic activity in the most dynamic area of your chart makes you determined to make the most of your talents. Your self-belief will move mountains.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Advice will come at you from all directions today and if you are smart you will ignore every word of it. You already know what needs to be done, so close your ears to the world at large and follow your instincts wherever they lead you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Travel and social activities are under excellent stars at the moment and you will derive a huge amount of pleasure from getting out into the world and meeting new people. One of those people could end up being a lot more than just a friend!

