Your daily horoscope: May 8

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your insights into everyday matters will astound those around you and it won’t be long before all sorts of people are coming to you for advice. But don’t use up all your mental power solving their problems – you’ve got issues that need dealing with, too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Is there something you have missed? Yes. Is there something you need to look at again? Yes. You may be impatient to move on Aries but the planets warn you need to resolve an outstanding issue first. It will nag at your brain until you do.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have taken a certain train of thought about as far as it can go and now you need to encourage your mind to search further afield for the answers it seeks. Don’t allow yourself to get stuck on one mental level – there is always something higher.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You seem to be on the verge of abandoning a project that no longer enthuses you, but before you do give it one more try. It may be the case that once you get into it again you rediscover what it was that inspired you in the first place.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Today’s cosmic influences can help turn what looks like a setback into something a lot more positive, but you need to get other people involved. The more brain power you can bring to bear on a difficult situation the quicker you can resolve it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to avoid going to extremes and the best way to do that is to make a conscious effort to understand the other person’s side of the story. Or are you so fixed in your outlook that you cannot see there may be more than one interpretation?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be of the opinion that you can do as you please, and maybe you can, but you also need to recognize that actions have consequences. Give some thought to your plans and make sure the likely outcome is beneficial, not just for you but for others too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Cosmic activity in the area of your chart that governs business matters and investments means you know what needs to be done to maximize your profits. That’s fine, of course, but don’t forget that money isn’t everything. What about love?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you don’t want to fall out with someone you usually get along with it might be an idea to keep your thoughts about what they are doing to yourself. They don’t want to hear your opinion, they want to be left alone to get on with it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A job worth doing is a job worth doing well – and worth getting properly paid for it. If someone tries to persuade you to work for less today you must tell them in no uncertain terms it isn’t going to happen. Know your worth and always demand it.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A little bit of thought now will result in major successes further down the line, so create some time and space to get your head together and visualize what it is you most want to accomplish. What’s in your mind’s eye today will be your reality tomorrow.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Play it cool today and don’t worry about what other people might be saying. If you allow yourself to believe that a friend or colleague is talking behind your back it will distract you from more important matters. Talk is cheap – it’s what you do that counts.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You won’t be short of ideas today but are they good ideas? The fact that mind planet Mercury is linked to Uranus, planet of genius, suggests strongly that they are, so get past your doubts and turn those good ideas into real achievements.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com