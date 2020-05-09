Your daily horoscope: May 9

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It does not matter how difficult or challenging the questions life asks you over the coming year you will come up with the right answer each and every time. You seem to have a unique insight into the workings of the universe. Make good use of it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

This should be a lucky weekend for you, with good news coming at you from every possible angle. Some of that good news will be about money, and some will be about your career. Make the most of it – not everyone has been so fortunate lately.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Mind planet Mercury in your sign joins forces with Pluto this weekend, so your confidence will be sky-high over the next few days. No matter how difficult the challenges you may be called on to face you can and you will overcome them with ease.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be rational by nature but sometimes your passions take over and you say things that maybe you should have kept to yourself. It’s true that not everything can be explained by logic, but it’s also true that without logic chaos is likely to reign.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The headlines may scream doom and gloom but somehow you seem to know that everything is, and always will be, perfectly all right. Make it your mission in life to spread happiness wherever you go and whatever you do. It’s better than spreading fear.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you make an effort to get along with people you don’t always see eye-to-eye with this weekend they may surprise you by being equally nice to you. Just because you have vastly different personalities does not mean you cannot exist side by side.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The gods of fortune seem to be working in your favor at the moment, and long may that continue. Also, with Mercury, your ruler, on good terms with Pluto you should be able to work out what is going on behind the scenes – and make it pay for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You don’t seem short of self-belief at the moment and that’s good because there are some big opportunities just up ahead and if you act quickly and decisively you could make a fortune. Be first, be fast and be the one who always says “yes”.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Today’s Pluto-Mercury link will light up your life and before you know it you will be involved in a new relationship, or a new hobby, or maybe even a new career path. Communicate often with colleagues and people in positions of authority. Knowledge is power.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You won’t have to try too hard this weekend – in fact you may get away with not trying at all. Whatever it is you want most in your life will appear before you as if by magic, and all you have to do is to reach out and grab it.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There is no point trying to pretend that you are indifferent to what is going on. The people who know you well – and even some who don’t – can see on your face that your passions have been aroused. If they are wise they will stand well back!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may have fallen out with a friend or relative but you can still patch things up, provided you are prepared to make the first move. Push your pride aside, put a smile on your face and tell them life is too short to argue over trivial issues.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You seem to be at one with the world at the moment, which is nice, but if you take a look around you will realize that not everyone is as laid-back about current events as you are. Use your special way with words to calm their fears.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com