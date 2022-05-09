Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t worry too much if you don’t seem to be making much progress with your long-term plans. Your birthday chart reveals that quite a bit more thinking and planning needs to be done before everything clicks into place – and once it does you will soar.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Keep telling yourself that all things are possible and keep acting in ways that make it difficult for those who are watching to believe you can fail. Make a courageous and confident start to the week – it could be the week that changes everything for you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Why are you undergoing a crisis of confidence when so many things are going well for you? Whatever the reason you must get over it quickly because the next few days will bring opportunities aplenty to shine. Life is good and getting better by the moment.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

As your ruling planet Mercury is about to begin one of its retrograde phases you may find you have to pay a price for a risky decision you took a while ago. Don’t beat yourself up about it. You are still ahead of the game compared to your rivals.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It is of the utmost importance that you do your own research when it comes to business matters that could see a lot of your cash on the table. No matter how much you trust your partners you must check facts and figures for yourself.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There will be times today when you have no choice but to work with people you don’t much like, but if you are smart you will push your feelings about them to one side. Like it or not you depend on them, as they depend on you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The message of the stars this week is that you must avoid the temptation to swap things around for no better reason than it makes you look busy. If you do make unnecessary changes you may have to unchange them again later, at considerable cost.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Mercury, planet of communication, is about to begin one of its retrograde phases, so it is even more important than usual to watch what you say. Never forget that words can hurt as well as heal, and that some hurts can never be reversed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t shut yourself away and brood on your problems, get out into the world and keep yourself busy. The way to get past negative feelings is to do things of a physically demanding nature. You are at your best when tackling major challenges.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It’s not true that you always put your own interests first but on this occasion you have every right and every reason to do just that. You can’t trust other people to tell you the truth today, so act only on what your inner voice tells you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You are in one of those moods when you believe in yourself with such utter conviction that you could easily bite off more than you can chew. Capricorns have limits like everyone else, so don’t get carried away by a dangerous sense of invincibility.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Like it or not you have to face facts and it may not be a pleasant experience. It is, however, a necessary experience and what you learn about the world over the next 24 hours could change your outlook in major ways, and that so rarely happens.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There are some really big changes on the way – you can feel it in your bones – and if you want those changes to work in your favour you will need to be flexible both at home and at work. Embrace what happens with open arms.

