HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Even if you are the sort of Taurus who does not enjoy surprises what happens over the coming year will both shock and delight you. Out of nowhere opportunities will arise that have the power to improve your life immensely – IF you embrace them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you can break out of your rigid way of thinking about a money matter then you will experience fewer sleepless nights. Don’t listen to what the so-called experts say you should be doing, listen instead to what your inner voice tells you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun links with Uranus in your sign today, making this the ideal time to make some really big changes, the kind that can transform your existence in exciting ways. Don’t stick with the old way of doing things, try a more adventurous approach.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If someone offers you something for nothing today you will of course be suspicious, but the planets suggest this particular offer may be on the level. Make your own enquiries before reaching a decision but don’t reject it out of hand.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There are so many interesting things going on in your world at the moment and what occurs today will add to them in a big way. If a friend asks you to get involved in a cause of some kind then go for it. You will enjoy it immensely.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you have been finding it hard to get your message across on the work front of late then today’s sun-Uranus link will help you break down barriers and convince employers and senior colleagues that you know what you are talking about.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Keep your ears open as you go about your business today because something you overhear could provide you with information that can be profitable both financially and professionally. Some people have a tendency to say too much, which is to your advantage.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You must weigh your options carefully before taking action today, especially if there is money involved that you cannot afford to lose. However, once you have decided what you are going to do you must act quickly. Don’t let rivals beat you to the draw.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Cosmic activity in your opposite sign is urging you to think big and move fast. Uranus, planet of the unexpected, will shake things up a bit over the next 24 hours and create opportunities for those who are not afraid to take chances. That’s you!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you ask friends and family members what they think your next move should be you will get half a dozen conflicting answers, so save your breath and do what your instincts have been telling you to do for days if not weeks. Trust yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your can-do attitude will impress people today and someone who has the power to make things happen will go out of their way to help you move up on the work front. There is no limit to how high you can fly or how much you can achieve.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Even if you want to stay in the shadows today you won’t be able to. Important people are watching you closely and if they like what they see you could soon be moving up in the world. You might as well learn to enjoy being in the spotlight.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you have something to say, and according to the planets you do, then you need to think seriously about what words you are going to use and what tone of voice you are going to adopt. Get your message across in a creative and non-threatening way.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com